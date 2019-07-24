Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lloyds to pay £140m to Standard Life Aberdeen to settle the £109bn mandate dispute

By

Standard Life Aberdeen said it has settled its dispute with Lloyds Banking Group, which will see the bank pay a settlement of £140m after terminating the investment manager’s contract to run its £109bn Scottish Widows mandate.

In March, the arbitral tribunal  ruled that Lloyds did not have the right to terminate the investment management arrangements. The SLA Group has continued to manage approximately £104bn (as at 30 June 2019) of assets under management for Lloyds entities during the period of the dispute.

Under the settlement, SLA will continue to manage one-third of the total assets under management, around £35bn, until at least April 2022. This mandate comprises of some £30bn in passive portfolios and £5bn in real estate funds.

The remaining two-thirds of the assets will be transferred to third party managers, and SLA will also receive an upfront payment of £140m to compensate for lost profit.

Lloyds has already split the mandate between BlackRock and Schroders, with whom it has teamed up to set up a wealth management joint venture.

SLA chief executive Keith Skeoch says: “We are pleased with the settlement with LBG and believe that it represents a fair and positive outcome for both parties.

“We look forward to building on our relationship with LBG and continuing to deliver
positive outcomes for their customers. The retention of assets in our passive strategies as well as active real estate portfolios positions us to benefit from scale and growth in these growing parts of the asset management industry.”

The dispute dates back to February 2018, when Lloyds decided that a major account managed for subsidiary Scottish Widows by Aberdeen Asset Management should be pulled, because Aberdeen had since merged with Standard Life, bringing the firm into “clear and material” competition with Scottish Widows.

Recommended

What price sterling credit?

What price sterling credit? Despite narrowing sharply in recent months, Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management argues that sterling credit spreads could narrow further, given dovish central banks and the ongoing hunt for yield. Read the blog Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Exit sign

Interactive Investor scraps exit fees for ATS customers

Interactive Investor has removed exit fees for Alliance Trust Savings customers following the completion of the £40m acquisition on 1 July. The move brings ATS customers in line with the II platform and applies to all direct customers, IFA and partnerships. It comes ahead of the direct ATS investors’ migration onto the II platform, which is expected […]

DB transfers hit £60bn since 2015, Royal London FOI reveals

Defined benefit transfers have passed the £60bn mark since the pension freedoms started in 2015, a Freedom of Information Act Request reveals. Provider Royal London asked The Pensions Regulator to supply the 2018/19 data on the volume of transfers out of DB pension schemes and the value of those transfers. It also asked the watchdog […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com