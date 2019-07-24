Lloyds to pay £140m to Standard Life Aberdeen to settle the £109bn mandate dispute

Standard Life Aberdeen said it has settled its dispute with Lloyds Banking Group, which will see the bank pay a settlement of £140m after terminating the investment manager’s contract to run its £109bn Scottish Widows mandate.

In March, the arbitral tribunal ruled that Lloyds did not have the right to terminate the investment management arrangements. The SLA Group has continued to manage approximately £104bn (as at 30 June 2019) of assets under management for Lloyds entities during the period of the dispute.

Under the settlement, SLA will continue to manage one-third of the total assets under management, around £35bn, until at least April 2022. This mandate comprises of some £30bn in passive portfolios and £5bn in real estate funds.

The remaining two-thirds of the assets will be transferred to third party managers, and SLA will also receive an upfront payment of £140m to compensate for lost profit.

Lloyds has already split the mandate between BlackRock and Schroders, with whom it has teamed up to set up a wealth management joint venture.

SLA chief executive Keith Skeoch says: “We are pleased with the settlement with LBG and believe that it represents a fair and positive outcome for both parties.

“We look forward to building on our relationship with LBG and continuing to deliver

positive outcomes for their customers. The retention of assets in our passive strategies as well as active real estate portfolios positions us to benefit from scale and growth in these growing parts of the asset management industry.”

The dispute dates back to February 2018, when Lloyds decided that a major account managed for subsidiary Scottish Widows by Aberdeen Asset Management should be pulled, because Aberdeen had since merged with Standard Life, bringing the firm into “clear and material” competition with Scottish Widows.