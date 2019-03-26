Lloyds and Schroders advice venture names exec team

Lloyds Bank and Schroders have appointed a nine-person executive team under incoming chief executive James Rainbow for their advice joint venture, Schroders Personal Wealth.

Rainbow’s position, along with that of Scottish Widows chief executive Antonio Lorenzo as chair, were revealed last October.

The executive team are internal hires from the two companies:

Executive Former position JV position Nick Allen Lloyds chief operating officer Chief operating officer Marcus Brookes Schroders head of multi-asset management Chief investment officer James Cardew Schroders global head of marketing Chief marketing officer Marietta Connery Schroders head of human resources Head of human resources Sarah Deaves Lloyds UK wealth director Managing director, client relationships Barrie Jackson Lloyds audit director Chief risk officer David Lawrence Lloyds strategy, transition and planning director Chief commercial officer Colin Newham Lloyds quality assurance and methodology audit director Chief internal auditor Joel Ripley Lloyds finance director of wealth and stockbroking Chief financial officer

The team will be responsible for the design of the new advice firm, which will be backed by Benchmark Capital technology.

Commenting on the appointments, Rainbow says: “We are making great progress on designing a leading financial planning offering backed by Lloyds Banking Group’s and Schroders’ expertise.”

The service will start off as only available to current Lloyds Bank Private Banking and Bank of Scotland Private Banking eligible customers from June onwards, before being rolled out to the wider UK market from the fourth quarter of 2019.