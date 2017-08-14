Lloyds to push further into wealth management

Lloyds Banking Group is to expand its range of pensions and investments and plans to roll them out to more customers as part of the bank’s three-year growth plan.

The Financial Times reports Lloyds wants to push into the wealth management sector as part of a strategic plan to be set out by chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio next year.

One source told the newspaper Lloyds will focus on building its bancassurance offering to drive growth.

Lloyds currently has almost a quarter of the UK current account market but just 2 per cent of the wealth management market.

Scottish Widows pensions and investment director Mario Mazzocchi says: “Lloyds is in a unique position to offer financial planning, retirement and long-term savings solutions to retail customers and we expect demand for these products to grow, driven by a number of factors, including the introduction of pension freedoms, auto-enrolment and a shift from defined benefit to defined contribution pension schemes to name a few.”