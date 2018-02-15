Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lloyds pulls £109bn from Standard Life Aberdeen

By

Standard Life Aberdeen shares fell 6 per cent this morning on news Lloyds is terminating investment management arrangements with the asset manager on £109bn of assets.

The Scottish Widows Investment Partnership assets have been pulled because Lloyds sees Standard Life as a rival. Aberdeen Asset Management acquired SWIP in 2014, while Lloyds is the parent of Scottish Widows.

The news represents a blow for Standard Life Aberdeen. Increasing scale was part of the rationale behind last year’s merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

The funds represent around 17 per cent of Standard Life Aberdeen’s AUM, but only 5 per cent of revenues.

Hargreaves Lansdown investment analyst Laith Khalaf says Lloyds will now have 12 months to find a home for the money, but notes that it represents a low margin business and finding a company that is not a rival in the workplace pensions market could be challenging.

Khalaf says there is a possibility Standard Life Aberdeen may retain the chunk of assets, subject to further negotiations, or even an outside chance that Lloyds may look to rebuild its own investment management capabilities.

The bank is launching its three-year strategy next week.

Khalaf says: “This would make some sense now the bank has recovered from the financial crisis and will be looking for opportunities to grow and diversify.” 

However, he says 12 months would be a very short amount of time to pull off such a move.

Recommended

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
1

Standard Life Aberdeen faces $10bn in withdrawals since merger

Merger and performance concerns have led $10bn (£7.6bn) in outflows from Standard Life Aberdeen, according to a new analysis. Standard Life Aberdeen was the worst-selling fund house this September, the month after the pair merged, according to research from Morningstar and the Financial Times. Its record over the first nine months of the year is […]

Sign-Signing-Letter-Contract-Business-700.jpg

FCA approves Standard Life Aberdeen merger

The FCA has approved the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management. In an announcement this afternoon, the companies stated that the regulator, along with the Prudential Regulation Authority, has confirmed its approval. With the deal due to complete in three weeks’ time, it still remains subject to regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions and to […]

2

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]

Apple: a stellar technology story

By Ali Unwin, head of technology sector research

Apple recently announced the highest-ever recorded quarterly net profit ($18bn), with the sale of 74.4 million iPhones helping the company deliver $74.6bn of revenue for the quarter ending December 2014. These sales were largely driven by strong demand for the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Highlights included Chinese iPhone sales doubling year-on-year and unit growth of 44% in the US — supposedly a well-penetrated market. Apple ended the quarter with $178bn in cash on its balance sheet, having generated a staggering $30bn in free cash flow during the quarter.

At Neptune, we have been long-term believers in the Apple story, and continue to hold the stock in a number of our portfolios based on the company’s long-term growth prospects. This is predicated on our belief that Apple has proved thus far that it can — unusually for a consumer electronics company — maintain high margins for a sustained period of time, even as adoption of new technology slows down and competitors produce similar-specification products.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

FCA replaces mortgage advice manager

The FCA has appointed Julia Tennant as its new mortgage manager, the regulator has confirmed. The role was previously occupied by Lynda Blackwell, who left last year. In her 16 years with the regulator, Blackwell orchestrated reform including the Mortgage Market Review, and was previously mortgage policy manager at the regulator. Tennant is currently manager […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Aviva scores another bulk annuity deal in new growth strategy

Aviva has secured the latest deal in its bit to write more bulk annuity business. A decade after two financial support directions were imposed, the Sea Containers 1983 Pension Scheme has been insured by Aviva in a bulk annuity deal. Aviva’s £187m buy-out will allow trustees to secure benefits in access of Pension Protection Fund […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. James Clancy 15th February 2018 at 11:22 am

    Let see the result of the merger 16th August date merger took place 435.90 todays price 370.10 Loss to shareholders of 15%

    According to Morningstar Dec 2017 £5.2 billion with taken out of GARS £1.4 billion from Aberdeen and now lost £1.9 billions Lloyds mandate Which will cost Standard Life Aberdeen £40 million in the form of an impairment charge.

    A comment in the FT weekend was right in March 2017 when said the merger will only benefit the solicitors bankers and top management

    To date their comment have be proven

Leave a comment