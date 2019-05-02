Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lloyds profits fall flat as it takes a hit for Standard Aberdeen dispute

By

Lloyds Banking Group profits have fallen below market expectations, as the bank took a hit of some £339m for cutting its contract short with Standard Life Aberdeen, a quarterly update today shows.

Earlier this year, SLA won a dispute with Lloyds over a £109bn investment mandate deal, from which the bank withdrew abruptly last year.

The dispute dates back to last February, when Lloyds decided that a major account managed for subsidiary Scottish Widows by Aberdeen Asset Management should be pulled, because Aberdeen had since merged with Standard Life, bringing the firm into “clear and material” competition with Scottish Widows.

This morning, the bank said exceptional costs of £339m included “an estimated charge for exiting the SLA investment management agreement” and “market volatility”.

A spokesman for Lloyds said the company would not break down the figure further.

Lloyds and Schroders advice venture names exec team

Lloyds ultimately chose BlackRock to manage £30bn of Scottish Widows’ passive strategies.

The bank then appointed Schroders as an active manager of approximately £80bn of the Scottish Widows and Lloyds assets, and has also announced it will launch a new financial planning proposition for wealthy clients.

Lloyds reported £126m in restructuring costs for Q1 including “initial costs to establish the personal wealth joint venture with Schroders.”

Lloyds has also set aside a further £100m to cover missold payment protection insurance.

The bank also experienced high gross complaint volumes in Q1 which it said remained in line with its expectation of around 13,000 per week.

Recommended

Handshake 480

CISI expands global education programme

The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments has signed a renewed deal with Paris-based global finance trade association, The ACI – The Financial Markets Institution. The deal with ACIFMA will see the CISI collaborate on a range of financial education tools to global markets using mutual networks. ACIFMA has associations in 61 countries including European […]

Mark Carney 480

Govt starts hunt for Carney’s successor at BoE

The government has started looking for a new Bank of England boss to replace Mark Carney (pictured) when he steps down next year. The Canadian governor will have been in the post for six years when he leaves Threadneedle Street on January 31 2020. For the first time the government is using a recruitment to […]

The art of designing multi asset portfolios

As pensions freedom begins to embed, advisers may be finding that a growing proportion of clients are looking to use drawdown as the primary source of income in retirement. Established investment solutions and processes, designed originally for accumulation, now need to be adapted to cater for and align with the cashflow requirements of clients in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Defaqto launches guide to help advisers on default pension funds

The independent financial advice business Defaqto has today launched its 2019 guide to workplace pensions default funds. The analysis reveals the key factors advisers should be aware of, understand and consider when reviewing default funds. The guide serves as a resource to allow advisers to compare schemes and assess performance, as well as counting towards […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com