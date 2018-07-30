Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lloyds prepares for PPI claims rush ahead of deadline

By

arnie ppiLloyds is reportedly planning to bolster its provision for payment protection insurance costs as consumers move to lodge complaints before the August 2019 deadline.

According to The Times, analysts at UBS understand Lloyds could add £410m to its provision for April to June.

Lloyds has incurred £18.8bn of PPI costs and increased its provision by £90m in the first three months of the year.

Advertisements for the PPI complaint deadline, featuring an animatronic head of Arnold Schwarzenegger, are intended to raise awareness of the August 2019 deadline, signpost consumers to information and help people decide what to do.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that a court ruling could result in banks paying up to £18bn in compensation to customers missold payment protection insurance.

The Financial Times reported on a Manchester County Court hearing in June where the judge decided a couple was entitled to get all of the 76 per cent commission they paid back in compensation.

The FCA said last year that commissions of more than 50 per cent were unfair and that anything over that point should be paid back to consumers by the banks.

Lawyers said the Manchester County Court ruling could set a precedent and lead to thousands of claims for full compensation.

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
2

Aviva and tech provider take joint responsibility for platform errors

Aviva is telling platform users that third party technology provider FNZ is jointly responsible for fixing errors experienced because of its replatforming project in January. Aviva moved assets on its platform from Bravura technology to FNZ six months ago but the project has been beset with issues, including advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades […]
5

FCA blasted over ‘attitude problems’

The FCA has been criticised by the Complaints Commissioner for a lack of empathy and openness, which it attributes to the regulator’s “attitudinal problems”. The Complaints Commissioner 2017/18 annual report says the FCA needs to tackle problems with “defensiveness, lack of candour, and lack of empathy”. The report says while only a small proportion of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Should the tax-free lump sum be separated from pension decisions?

The FCA wants the government to explore ‘decoupling’ the 25 per cent tax-free lump sum from decisions about the remaining pension pot. When trying to solve any problem it is good to consider all your options. Perhaps this is where the FCA is coming from in the final report of its Retirement Outcomes Review. The […]

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: HMRC intent on using new rules to catch tax offenders

A review of clients’ offshore arrangements will be very sensible in light of HM Revenue & Customs’ stated intent to get tough on hidden assets. Since the data leak from Panama in 2016, which exposed a web of secret offshore companies that individuals have used to hide wealth, evade taxes and launder money, fraud involving […]

Phil-Young-700x450.jpg

Phil Young: Where have the advantages of technology gone?

It could be said the benefits of efficiency have been pocketed by financial services executives, instead of being passed to consumers It is hard not to be disappointed by technology in financial services. Surrounded by gadgets and gizmos which amuse and distract us to the point of madness, workplace technology will always seem pedestrian. The […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com