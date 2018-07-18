Money Marketing
Lloyds planning three European hubs after Brexit

By

Lloyds Banking Group is planning on running three separate subsidiaries in Europe after Brexit, according to reports.

The group was expected to manage its continental European business in Berlin, but Reuters reports it now plans two additional hubs.

The Financial Times says one is likely to be Frankfurt for its euro bond trading business while the second location, likely to support its closed-book insurance business, is yet to be confirmed.

The group, which is reportedly set to have its £109bn Scottish Widows Investment Partnership mandate taken over by BlackRock and Schroders, would not be the first institution to consider moving outside the UK post-Brexit.

Deutsche Bank is reportedly moving “hundreds” of jobs to Frankfurt from London, Barclays is making Dublin its EU hub and Goldman Sachs has started to move staff to the EU.

The Wells Street Journal: Phone a clone and haircuts and homebrew

Out of context “If you hear any music, don’t worry, it’s not my iPod.” Pimfa’s Liz Field apologises to MM after train delays force her to dash into a coffee shop for an interview “Paid in wine please.” Yardstick Agency Founder Phil Bray jokes about his payment preference after giving financial planning personality Phil Billingham a […]

Inflation figures cast doubt over interest rate rise

Inflation stayed put at 2.4 per cent in June, bucking against an expectation it would rise to 2.6 per cent. Data from the Office for National Statistics released today show inflation will remain at its lowest level for 12 months. Smith & Williamson Global Inflation-Linked Bond Fund manager Thomas Wells says the Bank of England will now […]

  1. Patrick Schan 18th July 2018 at 9:43 am

    Another good result for the UK. Not.

