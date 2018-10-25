Lloyds ‘on track’ to grow financial planning

Lloyd Banking Group chief executive António Horta-Osório has said that the group is on track with its plan for digitizing its business and boosting its presence in financial planning and pensions.

The bank said in February that it was looking to increase its financial planning and retirement open book assets by more than £50bn and that it was eyeing one million new pension customers by 2020.

The bank recently formed a partnership with Schroders, making use of the manager’s expertise and awarding it part of a giant £110bn mandate that was formerly run by Standard Life Aberdeen.

Schroders and Lloyds in talks over wealth management tie-up Horta-Osório says the joint venture initiative with Schroders demonstrates Lloyds’ “focus on enhancing our customer proposition and growing our financial planning and retirement businesses.”