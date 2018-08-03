Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Collapsed DFM to compensate for failing to act in client’s interest

By

Risk-reward-attitude-profitThe Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled a collapsed discretionary fund manager must compensate a client for failing to properly assess a client’s interests.

Mr R’s complaint is about £45,000 of his self-invested personal pension, which was placed in Leicester-based Horizon Stockbroking.

He is represented by Martin Aitken Financial Services who advised him about transferring his existing pension arrangements to a Sipp.

After the transfer, in March 2015, Mr R signed an application form to open an account with Horizon.

The Sipp provider’s covering letter said it was to be the sole account holder as trustee and Mr R’s personal details were provided for Horizon’s records.

The account was opened using £45,000 from Mr R’s Sipp, which was deposited with Horizon later in March.

In May 2017 Martin Aitken Financial Services wrote to Horizon making a formal complaint on Mr R’s behalf saying it had not been involved in setting up the Horizon trading account.

Mr R said his application form was completed, after he had signed it and when he was not present, by someone FOS calls Mr B or possibly an associate of Mr B.

FOS says Mr B was unregulated and had no contractual relationship with Horizon.

This process led to Mr R being designated as a high-risk investor even though he was not one, which allowed Horizon to manage his investments through a contracts for difference account.

In the provisional decision Martin Aitken Financial Services argued contracts for difference were expressly prohibited by the Sipp provider while Horizon had been negligent and acted in breach of its contract with Mr R.

It also said this breached the regulator’s rules and resulted in Mr R losing £18,348 on a loss of investment return basis.

Horizon countered these points saying Mr B was not a representative for it and Mr B also worked with Martin Aitken Financial Services and another regulated firm generating pension leads.

Additionally, it argued advice to open the account with Horizon was given by a regulated IFA and the IFA should have completed a suitability report, investment objectives and risk profile.

There was more back and forth between both parties and, in her final ruling, ombudsman Lesley Stead says the crucial point is whether Horizon met its obligations as an FCA regulated business.

She says it has to comply with the rules set out by the FCA in its handbook including skill, care and diligence (under COBs rule 2), customers’ interests (under COBs rule 6) and communications with clients (under COBs rule 7).

It was wrong to conclude contracts for difference trading was appropriate for Mr R as this was too high risk (COBs rule 10).

Stead adds: “If Horizon had not accepted Mr R as a client Mr R would not have lost the money he did. So Horizon is directly responsible for the losses Mr R incurred on his contracts for difference trading account with Horizon.”

To compensate Mr R she instructs Horizon to compare the performance of Mr R’s investment with that of the benchmark she has chosen and pay any difference.

Horizon must also pay £150 compensation for the worry and distress he has suffered.

A spokesman for Horizon says: “The FOS decision has been accepted by Horizon. Quite obviously Horizon did not help itself in this case, when its own FCA-regulated employees with responsibility to respond to FOS information requests chose to continuously offer no response whatsoever to FOS.

“Ignoring such FOS information requests obviously counted significantly against Horizon when FOS made its final decision.

According to The Gazette Horizon’s resolution to wind up was completed on 12 July.

Recommended

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
6

FOS penalises adviser over not reviewing Ucis investments

An adviser must compensate a client for failing to monitor the performance of Sipp investments in two unregulated collective investment schemes. A Financial Ombudsman Service decision says Welsh advice firm Sebastian & St James International Financial Advisers is responsible for the reduction in the client’s pension. In October 2011 the client, Mr P, met an […]
1

FOS fields 40 cases over collapsed Sipp provider

The Financial Ombudsman Service has confirmed it is dealing with just under 40 open cases against collapsed Sipp provider Lifetime Sipp. The Lifetime Sipp Company, which entered administration this month, was found to have links to unregulated investment schemes, and has now appointed Kingston Smith and Partners as its administrator. Lifetime Sipp has not disclosed why it […]

Something chronic

Amanda Docherty, Senior Marketing Consultant, Royal London  I’ve just returned from a mini-break in Tenerife. Twenty girls on a hen weekend, so you can imagine there was a fair bit of eating, drinking and dancing. Although we did squeeze in a water park, boat trip and paddle boarding. It’s all about the balance!  There were a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: HMRC seeks more power

HM Revenue & Customs is concerned its power is no longer fit for purpose given the extent to which financial information is now held electronically. HMRC already uses information gathered from banks, peer-to-peer lenders and other financial institutions, then checks it against individuals’ tax returns. Its Connect system draws on information from myriad government and […]

dublin

Baillie Gifford to set up post-Brexit Dublin base

Baillie Gifford has chosen Dublin as the location for a European subsidiary post-Brexit. The business says it has been exploring various options to allow it to keep serving its European clients once the UK leaves the European Union. The move follows other investment and financial services firms announcing they will set up operations outside the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com