Liontrust inflows triple to £190m

Liontrust Asset Management has more than tripled its inflows to £190m between October and December compared to the same period a year ago.

In a trading update, published today, the specialist asset manager shows net inflows for the year as of December almost doubled at £282m compared to £163m a year ago.

The last three months of 2016 saw the majority of inflows come from retail clients who brought in £128m over the period.

As at 31 December, assets under management rose £400m from September to reach £6bn.

Liontrust has also confirmed its acquisition of Alliance Trust Investments, which is due to complete in April and add £2.3bn, taking Liontrust’s total assets to £8.3bn.

The acquisition will see head of the ATI investment team Peter Michaelis and the 11 sustainable investment funds join Liontrust.

Seven out of 11 of the firm’s UK unit trusts are in the first quartile of their respective sectors since launch or since new management took over.

This includes the £2.3bn Special Situation fund as well as the £251m UK Growth fund managed by Anthony Cross and Julian Fosh.

Over one-year, the Special Situation fund returned 22.6 per cent against the IA UK All Companies’ 17.6 per cent, while the UK Growth fund returned 25.4 per cent against 18.3 per cent for the same benchmark.

Liontrust chief executive John Ions says: “The asset management industry is facing a number of significant challenges and opportunities as we enter 2017, including through regulatory, political and economic changes. We are well placed to deal with the challenges and to exploit the opportunities during this unprecedented environment given the ongoing development of the business.

“This includes the investment in our internal infrastructure, including a new dealing system, fully integrating our sales and marketing systems, notably through our CRM, and Ian Chimes joining in February as head of global distribution. This gives me great confidence that we will continue to grow the business whatever the challenges and opportunities we face.”