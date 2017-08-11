Liontrust hires Kames Capital fixed income duo

Liontrust has hired Kames Capital head of fixed income David Roberts and head of investment strategy Phil Milburn to run a range of new bond funds.

The duo are to join Liontrust’s Edinburgh office in early 2018. Following their appointment, Liontrust is to launch a Strategic Bond fund, High Yield Bond fund and Absolute Return Bond fund, subject to regulatory approval.

Liontrust chief executive John Ions says: “David and Phil’s investment style means their funds provide diversification away from many of the other popular fixed income funds.

“Another attraction for us is the fact David and Phil have a strong investor following, particularly among intermediary clients in the UK.”

He adds: “The recruitment of David and Phil will not only expand our fund management capability but also strengthen further our fixed income proposition.

“Their investment style complements that of our Sustainable Fixed Income team of Stuart Steven, Kenny Watson and Aitken Ross.”