Liontrust fights market volatility as net flows improve

By

Net inflows of £471m helped offset a hit to assets under management at Liontrust in the final quarter of 2018, as the manager attempts to ride out a “challenging” period for both equities and bonds.

The firm saw overall AUM fall from £12bn at the end of September to £11.2bn in December, but has pointed to strong sales figures as a measure of a successful last three months of the year.

Market and investment performance has hit the firm’s AUM by £430m since April, results released this morning show.

Chief executive John Ions says: “[Inflows have] been achieved despite the challenging environment for equities and bonds in the latter part of 2018. The level of positive sales is testament to our broader fund management
capability, robust investment processes, the ongoing attraction of truly active fund management and the power of our distribution. ”

Liontrust’s Cross: ‘I am a great believer that this is a really long game’

Around £3.3bn of Liontrust’s assets now sits in sustainable investment solutions. The firm says hiring a six-strong sustainable investment team from Alliance Trust has contributed to improved diversification both of its asset and client base.

The Economic Advantage team, which manages Liontrust’s UK Micro Cap fund among others, has the largest amount of assets under its management with £5.5bn.

