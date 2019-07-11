Liontrust doubles inflows

Money Marketing
Liontrust has doubled year on year net inflows for the second quarter, reporting a £725m boost compared to £320m in 2018.

The flows take assets past £14bn, up 11 per cent over the quarter, on the back of a £700m increase due to market and investment performance as well.

The firm says this has been achieved through “strong long-term investment performance, the quality of Liontrust’s sales and marketing, the increasing breadth of the client base and the robust infrastructure of the business.”

Chief executive John Ions adds that ” actively managed funds which can demonstrate rigorous and repeatable investment processes” remain attractive.

Broken down by process, the firm’s Economic Advantage range remains the biggest with nearly £7bn under management, spread across a variety of growth and special situations funds targeting companies that the managers think will return profits for longer than expected.

Sustainable investment funds have passed £4bn, and multi-asset funds with the firm sit on around £900m in assets.

A number of the firm’s Economic Advantage strategies are performing well, but some of its income funds ranked poorly, according to the results.

Over the last year, the Liontrust Monthly Income Bond fund, Global Income fund and European Growth fund were all fourth quartile, while its Corporate Bond, European Enhanced Income and SF European Growth funds were third quartile.

