Liontrust chair to step down as assets jump £2bn

By

Liontrust has seen assets under management grow by almost £2bn to hit £12bn in six months to 30 September.

Fund flows hit £723m in the six months, up from £178m for the same period in 2017.

It says the UK demand for sustainable investments, after acquiring the team from Alliance Trust Investments in 2017, had been “underestimated”.

The group says flows were “significantly higher than initially expected” following the completion of the acquisition.

Its largest team by AUM is its Economic Advantage team, headed up by Anthony Cross and Julian Fosh and includes the Special Situations and UK Smaller Companies funds, totalling £5.9bn.

The majority of AUM comes from UK retail investors, accounting for £9.7bn of total assets.

Liontrust reports an adjusted profit before tax of £14.5m, up from £12m last year, an increase of 21 per cent.

Chief executive John Ions says: “It has been another successful six months for Liontrust in which we have continued to make progress in growing and developing the business. We have had strong sales, increased profits and invested across the company to enable us to continue our expansion.

“Net inflows for the first half of our financial year were £723m. This was a strong performance given the environment of investor, economic and political uncertainty.

“We are benefiting from the growing demand for sustainable investment, with the AUM of our team growing from £2.5bn when we acquired them on 1 April 2017 to £3.4bn. This is because an increasing number of institutions and investors realise sustainable is a proven investment style and an ever growing number of people care about how they make their money as well as how much money they make.”

The trading update this morning also reveals that after nine years with the firm, chairman Adrian Collins will be replaced next year by ex-KPMG partner and Liontrust board member Alastair Barbour.

