Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Liontrust buys Neptune for £40m

By

Liontrust has agreed a deal to buy Neptune for up to £40m.

The deal will see Liontrust acquire all of Neptune’s share capital, but it will also be taking on all of the fund management team at Neptune, who will move to Liontrust’s London offices.

Current Neptune boss Robin Geffen is due to step down as chief executive officer when the deal completes, but will continue to head up the Neptune investment team.

Geffen says: “It has been an easy decision to agree to sell Neptune to Liontrust. We have been hugely impressed by the excellent leadership and entrepreneurial attitude of the executive management team at Liontrust, the company’s brand profile and by its sales and marketing capability.

“Neptune has great fund performance and an attractive investment proposition and will benefit hugely from the sales and marketing teams at Liontrust.

“The deal will also enable me to step away from managing the business and focus solely on managing funds and leading my investment team, which is my real passion.” 

The announcement comes after reports of an impending deal surfaced at the weekend.

Liontrust’s assets under management will pass the £17bn mark, adding £2.8bn through the deal.

Neptune funds will be rebranded as Liontrust once the deal completes in October.

Recommended

BlackRock launches ESG tax-transparent funds

BlackRock has launched two funds with an environmental, social and governance focus, citing growing appetite among UK pension schemes for sustainable investment options. The funds are tax-transparent or authorised contractual scheme funds; these types of funds allow investors to benefit from the same tax treatment in respect of their income and gains as they would […]

Energy efficiency and secured commercial property bonds

Zilla Chan, Senior Credit Analyst and Matthew Franklin, Credit Analyst present our latest research article focusing on energy efficiency and secured commercial property bonds. With the introduction of new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulation the analysts have taken the lead in corresponding with a range of issuers on the new regulation. Read the full […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

SJP nears £110bn in assets under management

St. James’s Place is nearing £110bn in assets under management, latest financial statements show. Results for the six months ended 30 June show assets reached £109.3bn, up from £96.6bn from a year previously. Net inflows for the period were down, however, coming in at £4.4bn compared with £5.2bn in 2018. Gross inflows showed a similar […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com