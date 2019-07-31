Liontrust buys Neptune for £40m

Liontrust has agreed a deal to buy Neptune for up to £40m.

The deal will see Liontrust acquire all of Neptune’s share capital, but it will also be taking on all of the fund management team at Neptune, who will move to Liontrust’s London offices.

Current Neptune boss Robin Geffen is due to step down as chief executive officer when the deal completes, but will continue to head up the Neptune investment team.

Geffen says: “It has been an easy decision to agree to sell Neptune to Liontrust. We have been hugely impressed by the excellent leadership and entrepreneurial attitude of the executive management team at Liontrust, the company’s brand profile and by its sales and marketing capability.

“Neptune has great fund performance and an attractive investment proposition and will benefit hugely from the sales and marketing teams at Liontrust.

“The deal will also enable me to step away from managing the business and focus solely on managing funds and leading my investment team, which is my real passion.”

The announcement comes after reports of an impending deal surfaced at the weekend.

Liontrust’s assets under management will pass the £17bn mark, adding £2.8bn through the deal.

Neptune funds will be rebranded as Liontrust once the deal completes in October.