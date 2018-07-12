Liontrust assets up on new fund launches

Liontrust Asset Management has reported a 9 per cent increase in assets under management for the year to June on the back of new fund launches.

The firm now has now reached £11.4bn in AUM, with net inflows in the first quarter of 2018 totalling £320m.

Liontrust has made a number of hires in recent years, most recently poaching Baillie Gifford fixed income manager Donald Phillips, joining David Roberts and Phil Milburn from Kames to launch new trategic bond, high yield bond and absolute return bond funds earlier this year.

Liontrust chief executive John Ions says the successful launch of the fixed income funds was “further demonstration of [the firm’s] sales and marketing strength”.

The results show Liontrust has around £219m in its global fixed income products, compared with £3.2bn in its sustainable investment range.

Ions says: “The quality of our fund management teams is a key differentiator for Liontrust and means the company is well positioned to continue to grow.”