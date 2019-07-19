Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Liontrust appoints non-executive director

By

Liontrust has appointed Mandy Donald as an independent non-executive director. Subject to regulatory approval, she will join the board on 1 August and become chair of the audit and risk committee on 20 September.

A trained chartered accountant, Donald spent almost two decades at EY before she turned her focus to the growth of new companies.

Her experience also includes strategic planning and operation management.

Liontrust non-executive chairman Adrian Collins says: “We welcome Mandy Donald to Liontrust’s board of directors and we know she will be a great addition. Mandy brings extensive and valuable experience, having worked with EY for 18 years as well as with a broad range of financial and non-financial entities.

“I and the rest of the board are looking forward to working with Mandy and to her contribution to the further growth of Liontrust over the coming years.”

Aegon snaps up long-serving Standard Life employee

Donald is a trustee of the Institute of Cancer Research, where she is also chair of the audit committee.

Other board roles include non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of Punter Southall Group.

Last week Liontrust announced it had doubled year on year net inflows for the second quarter as it reported a £725m boost compared to £320m in 2018.

The flows took assets past £14bn.

Recommended

Gender protection gap revealed as men’s cover nearly double women’s

The divide in average protection sales between men and women reveals a significant gender gap in cover, according to data collected by Iress The average sum assured over a three-year period for critical illness cover for men was £10,985.88, while for women it was £5,790.17. Looking at life and critical illness cover, men were assured […]

Fixed-Income-Portfolio-Coins-Pounds-Growth-700x450.jpg

Fixed income outlook 2018

With much speculation about the challenges faced by bond investors in 2018, RLAM’s Head of Fixed Income, Jonathan Platt offers his outlook for all areas of the fixed income market in our brief video. Watch the video here: Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

UK robo advice solutions lags despite investment

The development of robo initiatives in the UK advice market have hit a wall despite increasing investment in the sector, according to Octopus Investments. Speaking at an Adviser Home event this week, Octopus Investments chief executive Ruth Handcock said the £1.4bn invested in the global robo market has yielded lukewarm results in the UK at […]

Outgoing RBS chief heads to troubled Australian bank

Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Ross McEwan will take the top job at National Australia Bank. The move follows the resignation of NAB’s former leader, Andrew Thorburn, in the wake of the nation’s Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry. While NAB is headquartered in Melbourne, it has not […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com