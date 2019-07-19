Liontrust appoints non-executive director

Liontrust has appointed Mandy Donald as an independent non-executive director. Subject to regulatory approval, she will join the board on 1 August and become chair of the audit and risk committee on 20 September.

A trained chartered accountant, Donald spent almost two decades at EY before she turned her focus to the growth of new companies.

Her experience also includes strategic planning and operation management.

Liontrust non-executive chairman Adrian Collins says: “We welcome Mandy Donald to Liontrust’s board of directors and we know she will be a great addition. Mandy brings extensive and valuable experience, having worked with EY for 18 years as well as with a broad range of financial and non-financial entities.

“I and the rest of the board are looking forward to working with Mandy and to her contribution to the further growth of Liontrust over the coming years.”

Donald is a trustee of the Institute of Cancer Research, where she is also chair of the audit committee.

Other board roles include non-executive director and chair of the audit committee of Punter Southall Group.

Last week Liontrust announced it had doubled year on year net inflows for the second quarter as it reported a £725m boost compared to £320m in 2018.

The flows took assets past £14bn.