Liontrust and Frenkel Topping post asset growth

Liontrust saw its net inflows more than double year on year in the first quarter, despite a “challenging time, with negative retail fund flows across the UK industry”.

The asset manager saw £581m in flows into its funds in Q1, compared with £255m in the same period in 2018.

Record annual flows of £1.8bn helped Liontrust’s assets under management grow 21 per cent year on year to £12.7bn.

Liontrust fights market volatility as net flows improve

Commenting on the results chief executive John Ions says: “The continued growth in our sales and AUM is testament to the quality of the investment talent at Liontrust and the broader breadth of asset classes and approaches we now offer.”

“Our Economic Advantage team continue to deliver strong performance and net inflows for their Special Situations, UK Smaller Companies and UK Micro Cap funds.

“The Global Fixed Income team of David Roberts, Phil Milburn and Donald Phillips joined Liontrust early in 2018. With the one year anniversary of their first fund launch approaching on 13 April, the team are managing a total of £419m. This shows the high regard in which investors hold this fund management team, their experience and track record.”

Specialist independent financial adviser and asset manager Frenkel Topping also saw its AUM grow 3.6 per cent year on year to £779m at December 2018.

Frenkel Topping chief executive Richard Fraser says: “Last year we identified a number of risks to Frenkel Topping’s development and embarked on an investment strategy to help grow and protect the business in a challenging market environment and mitigate these risks.

“During the year we invested £0.7m across the business mainly on IT systems, FTG Academy and marketing. This resulted in a 43 per cent rise in new investment mandates and a 33 per cent increase in Expert Witness instructions, the latter a key pipeline for future AUM growth.”