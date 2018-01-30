Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lighthouse scores another union advice deal

By

Mortgage-House-Coins-Wallet-House-700x450.jpgNational advice firm Lighthouse has scored a new contract with Unison to provide mortgage advice to its members.

The deal to add the public service union’s 1.3 million members to the Lighthouse roster bolsters a range of other tie-ups with unions and workplace organisations, including Prospect, the Fire Brigades Union, and the Money Advice Service’s in-house staff.

Lighthouse now has a total of 21 partner organisations with deals to be their preferred financial adviser, 14 of which are to provide mortgage advice.

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield says the firm “remains committed” to developing its partnership deals model.

Since Aviva sold its 8 per cent stake in the firm in 2016, Lighthouse has also launched an in-house investment arm.

Luceo Asset Management hosts three risk-targeted multi-manager funds run by Octopus and run through a white-labelled version of the Zurich platform.

While admitting these are the “default position” for clients, Streatfield has downplayed fears over potential conflicts of interest after reporting £15m of inflows over the first six months of last year.

Recommended

Capital-Stock-Bonds-Shares-Certificate-Portfolio-700x450.jpg
1

Royal London calls for review of capital gains change as savers could take hit

The Government may have underestimated the impact of a change in corporation tax rules on individual savers, according to Royal London. The November Budget wound down the ‘indexation allowance’ for capital gains from 2018, aligning the treatment of companies with individuals, but meaning that investment growth in line with inflation would now be subject to […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg
8

FOS rules against adviser over pension transfer to access DFM

The Financial Ombudsman Service has told an adviser to compensate a client who transferred their pension to access a discretionary fund manager when they did not need to. In the case, Mr J complains Curo Advisers told him to transfer to a new pension plan to access services from a DFM but then found out […]

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg
26

Waspi women should be given £15,000 each, Lib Dems say

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign by giving them £15,000 each. Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions says the Government should do so immediately. Lloyd argues successive administrations have failed to help women who are set […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Aegon rejects PensionBee allegations over blocking transfers

Aegon has rejected allegations from PensionBee that it has blocked hundreds of requests to move small pots electronically. An open letter dated 31 January from PensionBee chief executive Romi Savova to Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace makes several allegations. Savova alleges that, since 8 June 2017, customers wishing to transfer out of Aegon to […]

A modern horror story

Every day a quick scan of the news reveals some new horror that will change the lives of those involved forever – the unlucky accident on the way to work, a tragic illness that cuts a young life short or the holiday accident that leaves more than just a scar to cope with. We barely […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Just: Govt was wrong to water down default pension guidance

It’s been said that the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. It’s a phrase that came to mind when reading the government’s proposed amendment to the Financial Guidance and Claims bill. Currently pension providers must signpost those wanting to access pension cash towards pension guidance […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

FCA finds adviser communication shortfalls in interest-only mortgages probe

Interest-only mortgage customers can have trouble getting to speak with advisers, having to call multiple times and repeating information previously provided, the FCA found in a thematic review. The regulator announced a thematic review of interest-only loans last April in its 2017/18 business plan. The regulator published its findings today and is urging lenders to do […]

Simon Collins: How to prepare for FCA’s DB transfer investigation

Firms should consider a proactive review of their pension transfer strategy ahead of the regulator’s request for data  The spectre of pension transfer misselling continues to hang over the financial services industry, with the latest news surrounding British Steel Pension Scheme members threatening a fresh backlash against advisers. Firms wishing to advise clients on the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment