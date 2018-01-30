Lighthouse scores another union advice deal

National advice firm Lighthouse has scored a new contract with Unison to provide mortgage advice to its members.

The deal to add the public service union’s 1.3 million members to the Lighthouse roster bolsters a range of other tie-ups with unions and workplace organisations, including Prospect, the Fire Brigades Union, and the Money Advice Service’s in-house staff.

Lighthouse now has a total of 21 partner organisations with deals to be their preferred financial adviser, 14 of which are to provide mortgage advice.

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield says the firm “remains committed” to developing its partnership deals model.

Since Aviva sold its 8 per cent stake in the firm in 2016, Lighthouse has also launched an in-house investment arm.

Luceo Asset Management hosts three risk-targeted multi-manager funds run by Octopus and run through a white-labelled version of the Zurich platform.

While admitting these are the “default position” for clients, Streatfield has downplayed fears over potential conflicts of interest after reporting £15m of inflows over the first six months of last year.