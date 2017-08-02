Lighthouse renews union advice deal

National advice firm Lighthouse Group has renewed its contract to provide advice to members of the Prospect union.

Prospect has 141,000 members spanning engineers, scientists and managers and sectors including agriculture, broadcasting, defence and education.

The deal sees Lighthouse’s advice contract with the union extended for another year from 1 August, covering retirement planning, mortgages and investment advice.

Lighthouse has secured a number of advice deals including with the Unison and Unite unions, as well as the Royal College of Nursing.

Prospect general secretary Mike Clancy says: “Given the national basis of our membership, it is important to us to continue to partner with an organisation which is capable of supporting our members no matter where they may reside and no matter what their background.

“We look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with Lighthouse and ensuring our members are able to secure quality service and consistent advice.”

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield says: “The board is delighted we have secured this contract renewal with Prospect, which once again serves to endorse the quality of service and financial planning support which Lighthouse Financial Advice provides for all participating members in our affinity relationships.

“The board remains committed to increasing our affinity partnerships throughout the UK.”