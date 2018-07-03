Money Marketing
Lighthouse renews deal with 140,000-member union

National IFA Lighthouse Group has renewed its deal to give advice to the members of union Prospect for another three years.

Prospect has 142,000 members and Lighthouse will give retirement, mortgage and investment advice.

Lighthouse also has affinity deals with Unison, BA Clubs, Fostertalk and the Royal College of Nursing.

Lighthouse signs advice deal with 200,000 member union

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield says: “The board is very pleased that we have secured this contract renewal with Prospect, which serves to endorse further the quality of service and financial planning support that Lighthouse Financial Advice provides for all participating members in our affinity relationships.”

He says the company is keen to sign more affinity deals.

