Lighthouse renews advice deal with 19,000-strong education body

National IFA Lighthouse has renewed its contract with 19,000 member organisation the Association of School and College Leaders to provide financial advice for a further three years.

Lighthouse also works with union Unison, BA Clubs, the Royal College of Nursing and Prospect.

It plans to target more affinity partnerships.

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield says: “[The contract renewal] highlights further the quality of service and financial planning support which Lighthouse Financial Advice provides for all participating members in our affinity relationships.”

He adds: “We very much look forward to building on our relationship with the Association of School and College Leaders over the years ahead. The board remains committed to developing further our affinity partnerships throughout the UK.”