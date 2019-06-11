Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lighthouse Quilter deal gets court approval

By

A court has given final signoff to Quilter’s acquisition of Lighthouse.

In a stockmarket update yesterday, the companies revealed that the court had sanctioned the deal arrangement, under which the entire share capital of Lighthouse is being purchased by Intrinsic.

Lighthouse shares are due to stop trading from 12 June, and Lighthouse’s AIM shares will be cancelled on 13 June.

The arrangement had already been agreed by a majority of Lighthouse shareholders.

Where will the Quilter-Lighthouse tie-up take its advisers?

The announcement adds that because the court has sanctioned the deal, share options under Lighthouse’s long-term incentive plan can now be exercised by management.

Further stock exchange records show that Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield, finance director Peter Smith, and compliance and risk director Ken Paterson have all exercised their options.

Streatfield is left with a 5.6 per cent stake in the company, Smith a 3.1 per cent stake, and Paterson a 0.8 per cent stake.

Recommended

Vodafone or Alphabet – will either be paying a dividend in 2022?

Digital disruption is creating all types of havoc across industries and now dormant areas of the market such as tobacco, telecommunications and utilities are starting to feel the pinch. Long seen as sectors with predictable cash flow generation protected by either regulation or dominant market positions, a number of these companies have unsustainability leveraged up […]

Blackrock warns ESG disclosure rules could block UK listings

Major asset managers are protesting proposed rules which would force them to disclose more information about what discussions they have had about environment, social and governance issues with the companies they invest in, The Financial Reporting Council UK Stewardship Code, which aims to set a best practice for funds’ oversight of the companies they invest […]
9

Ex-FSA chief is ‘secret weapon’ new guidance body says

The Money and Pensions Service says its chairman Hector Sants is the “secret weapon” that will help drive ambitious policies that improves the lives of consumers. Sants was appointed chairman of MAPS in May 2018 and has explained the guidance body’s intention to tackle pressing issues such as “financial shame” in wider society. In April […]

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg

Your top 5 queries about chargeable events

So far this year, members of Canada Life’s ican technical team have answered over 3,000 queries from advisers on a wide variety of subjects. One of the main topics of conversation has been chargeable events, and below are the top 5 most common queries. No. 1. Entitlement to personal allowances The growth in the value […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com