Lighthouse MD joins consolidator

Lighthouse Financial Advice managing director Mark Evans is leaving the network to join consolidator Tavistock Investments.

Evans has been appointed as business development director and will work alongside Tavistock chief executive Brian Raven.

He will be responsible for looking at acquisition deals, strategic partnerships and affinity relationships.

Tavistock chief executive Brian Raven says: “I am delighted Mark has joined us. He is a very experienced strategic thinker who understands both the market in which we operate and our aspirations as a business.

“He is a true ideas person and the ideal man to lead our business development activity.”