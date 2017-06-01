Lighthouse master trust approved by pensions regulator

The Lighthouse master trust will be listed on TPR’s website from today

Lighthouse Group chief executive Malcolm Streatfield

A Lighthouse Group sponsored master trust has been approved and listed by The Pensions Regulator.

The Lighthouse Pensions Trust sits within the Corporate Pensions Trust, a multi-employer trust that has three trustees.

According to a stock exchange update, the Lighthouse Pensions Trust is unique because it is the only fully advised workplace pension.

The Corporate Pensions Trust gained accreditation in December 2016 under the Master Trust assurance framework. It will be listed on TPR’s website from today.

Lighthouse Group chief executive Malcolm Streatfield calls the listing of the master trust a “key milestone” for the group.

Streatfield says: “It means that employers who have yet to stage auto-enrolment compliant workplace pension schemes in 2017 or 2018, as well as those who have staged since 2012, can be confident that, in choosing LPT as their auto-enrolment solution, they have selected a provider that offers value for money, the highest standards of corporate governance, focused on good member outcomes, and is financially secure.”