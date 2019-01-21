Lighthouse exits master trust market

National advice firm and investment manager Lighthouse Group has decided to exit the master trust market amid fears incoming regulation would make operating the auto-enrolment service too costly.

Lighthouse announced today it will no longer provide financial support to its corporate pensions trust to enable it to apply for master trust authorisation.

Following a review of the trust, Lighthouse’s unbundled master trust – which is the group’s solution for small- and medium-sized businesses looking to meet auto-enrolment obligations – the group has considered alternative scheme providers to which participating employers and members might be able to transfer.

Discussions resulted in the group identifying the auto-enrolment master trust operated by Smart Pension Limited, which is part-owned by Legal and General, as the “most appropriate” candidate to assume responsibility for receiving the assets and members within the trust.

Heads of Agreement between Lighthouse and Smart have now been signed, with the proposed transfer having been approved by the trustees of the CPT, subject to the AEMT obtaining master trust authorisation from The Pensions Regulator.

Lighthouse says Smart is expected to submit its application to TPR imminently.

Lighthouse will continue to fund the operating costs of CPT trustees during the process, together with the cost of winding up the CPT once all transfers have been effected.

It says the cost impact of the proposed transfer is expected to be “broadly cost neutral” in 2019 and should provide a small net income stream after associated costs from 2020.

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield says: “Given the investment made by the group to date in establishing and maintaining the Lighthouse Pensions Trust, the significant increase in operating costs that will arise from TPR’s new authorisation regime, and the highly competitive market for the provision of auto-enrolment compliant workplace pension schemes, the maintenance by the group of the Lighthouse Pensions Trust, within the Corporate Pensions Trust, could no longer be justified.”

Smart’s chief executive Andrew Evans says: “This is great news all round, particularly for the employers and members of the CPT who will have access to our world-class technology.”