Lighthouse and Tavistock call off distribution deal

By

Lighthouse and Tavistock have put an end to their investment distribution deal in the wake of Quilter’s successful takeover of Lighthouse.

The deal was announced last November, under which Lighthouse would distribute some of Tavistock’s investment products, through in-house investment arm, Luceo Asset Management, to Lighthouse clients.

Lighthouse took a 5 per cent stake in Tavistock as well, and the plan was to expand the range of Tavistock products that were distributed through its advisers in time.

However, in an announcement to the stock market yesterday, Tavistock said it had terminated the strategic alliance with immediate effect.

The statement says “this is due to the indefinite postponement of agreed marketing activities as a consequence of Quilter’s takeover of Lighthouse.”

Where will the Quilter-Lighthouse tie-up take its advisers?

Quilter has its own investment range and discretionary management proposition, Quilter Cheviot.

Shareholders approved the £46m takeover earlier this month.

Lighthouse also issued a short statement yesterday on the Tavistock deal. It read: “Lighthouse notes Tavistock’s announcement today and confirms that the strategic alliance with Tavistock has been terminated.”

