Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Collapsed Sipp provider racks up £56m in compensation claims

By

Compensation claims against collapsed Sipp firm Lifetime Sipp Company have been valued at nearly £56m, with potentially more in the pipeline, according to its administrators.

In a report published on Companies House today, Kingston Smith & Partners gives a breakdown of claims against the provider that went into administration earlier this year.

Kingston Smith & Partners estimates the total number of claims to be near £56m. Around £22m-worth of claims are from clients who have no insurance, while £34.5m might have insurance.

The number of potential claims still to come is uncertain, Kingston Smith says.

Earlier this week Money Marketing reported fellow provider Hartley Pensions  had bought the “tainted” assets of Lifetime Sipp.

Money Marketing has now discovered these “tainted” assets are spread across 2,800 Sipp clients and account for the nearly £56m claims logged against Lifetime.

Joint administrator Ian Robert says Kingston Smith & Partners wrote to 3,500 addresses to find out the scale of the claims and have settled on 2,800 actual Sipp clients chasing almost £56m in total.

He adds: “But we note there could be more claims and we have not been able to develop a comprehensive picture of who is and who is not exactly covered by insurance. So the £34.5m batch of claims probably do have insurance but we cannot say for sure.

“We have informed the FCA of what we [as administrators] have been doing and expect many of these claims will be settled by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and Financial Ombudsman Service.”

Reacting to the adminsitrators’ report, Intelligent Money chief executive Julian Penniston-Hill says: “It is shocking such a small Sipp provider could have so many claims against it. The numbers of clients and sums of money involved is eyewatering.

“The fact the report notes there could be more claims that are not known but could materialise in the future is worrying.”

Lifetime had links to unregulated investment schemes such as Harlequin and the FCA is set to claim Sipp provider Berkeley Burke breached its conduct rules by accepting esoteric investments without due diligence in an upcoming court case that could potentially decide what responsibilities Sipp providers have to bear in future.

Recommended

Hartley Pensions buys collapsed Sipp firm’s asset book

Hartley Pensions has bought the “untainted” assets of the Lifetime Sipp Company, which went into administration earlier this year. An update published today on the website of Lifetime’s administrators Kingston Smith & Partners says Hartley Pensions has also agreed to administer the tainted Sipps held by Lifetime Sipp. The administrator described tainted assets as those where […]
9

MPs grill FCA on supervision of Sipp providers

MPs have asked the FCA to explain what repercussions a Sipp provider faces if it fails to meet the regulator’s due diligence expectations. A letter from work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field to the FCA’s supervision director Megan Butler raises concerns about the role of Sipps in relation to defined benefit transfers. […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Investment firm takes stake in national IFA Alexander House

Investment firm Dolfin has bought a “significant” equity stake in national IFA  Alexander House Financial Services. Alexander House is an appointed representative of Old Mutual Wealth-owned network Intrinsic. Dolfin is an independent financial services company providing custody, execution and asset management to advisers and their clients. Nick Kelly: The number one deal breaker for acquisitions […]

Strong dollar can be a powerful driver of UK dividend growth in 2015

By Robin Geffen, fund manager and CEO 

This year threatens to be a challenging one for UK dividend hunters. Last year saw an all-time record amount paid out in UK dividends — some £97.4bn, according to research from Capita Dividend Monitor. Yet as Capita also pointed out, out the biggest single factor driving the growth in the fourth quarter of last year was easy to identify: the rising US dollar. 

In our view, this trend is much more than simply a one-quarter phenomenon. It is actually the most profound issue to get right as a UK equity income investor in 2015. We believe that the US dollar will continue to strengthen significantly from its current level. This is due more to the US economy’s demonstrable de-coupling from the rest of the world than to a view on the UK. The US has a strong chance of tightening monetary conditions this year without jeopardising growth or de-stabilising its housing market. The same can unfortunately not be said about the UK.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Cityscape of Sydney Downtown and Harbor Bridge

What UK IFAs can learn from Australia’s Royal Commission

The British financial advice sector arguably faced its most difficult period in the 1980s and 1990s. Advisers have been collectively working since then to regain the trust of the public and promote the need for expert advice, while working under tightening restrictions designed to improve ethical conduct and increase client protection. During the same period of […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Andrew Boyt 31st May 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Well…. when the sales pitch of the BDM includes the phrase “we like to operate in the margins where the big SIPP providers fear to tread”….you should know what to expect…

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com