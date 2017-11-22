Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

By

Lifetime allowance 2018/19The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget.

The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or Child Trust Fund will also be uprated in line with CPI to reach £4,260, the annual Isa subscription limit will stay at £20,000

The savings income band subject to a zero per cent rate will also be held at £5,000.

However, as Retirement Advantage technical director Andrew Tully notes, there are some scenarios in which the small increase in lifetime allowance could actually generate a tax saving of more than £16,000 for clients.

For example, if a client has a £1.1m pension pot with no lifetime allowance protection and fully crystalises their benefits on 1 February next year, the excess of £100,000 would be taxed at 55 per cent if taken as a lump sum.

However, if the client does not take their benefits until the start of the following tax year, when the lifetime allowance has risen to £1.03m, the tax on the excess is only £38,500, £16,500 saving.

Tully says: “While the increase to the lifetime allowance seems small, it still provides planning opportunities. Delaying taking some or all benefits until after April may help advisers reduce or eliminate the tax charge which faces people with larger pension pots.”

A recent poll of 102 pension specialist advisers polled by Sipp provider Momentum Pensions found that six in ten advisers wanted to see the lifetime allowance scrapped in the Autumn Budget.

The poll pointed to an increasing dissatisfaction amongst IFAs that the 2016/17 £1m limit discourages saving. While the allowance will rise in line with CPI inflation from April 2018, some argue this does not go far enough as large defined contribution pots are accumulated through transfers from defined benefit schemes.

However, just 3 per cent of the 102 pension specialist advisers said they would support a flat rate of pension tax relief at 30 per cent.

Recommended

3

Pension liberation scheme lands payday lenders with ban

The Insolvency Service has banned three payday loan directors for using pension liberation money to pay off the company’s debt. Speed-e-Loans.com directors Philip Miller, Robert Alan Davies, and Daniel Jonathan Miller have been banned for nine, six and five years respectively. Their misconduct caused the loss of over £1.2m investors’ money. In July 2012, the firm’s […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pounds-Notes-700x450.jpg
1

Asset manager to hike fund fees on Mifid II costs

Boutique firm Crux Asset Management will increase the cost of some of its funds as it plans to continue to charge clients for research after Mifid II, Money Marketing can reveal. Despite many peers having decided to absorb the costs, at the start of November the firm, created by ex-Henderson Global Investors star fund manager […]

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg
6

RBS returns to advice with robo offering

Royal Bank of Scotland has joined rivals like HSBC in launching an automated investment advice service for more than five million customers. The bank claims to be the first bank in the UK to launch a “fully regulated” robo-advice service, which will be under its NatWest brand. The service, live from Monday, is targeted at […]

Pound-Sterling-GBP-Money-Currency-Andrew-Michaels-700x450.jpg

The global nature of sterling credit markets

It is widely perceived that credit markets need to diversify beyond traditional sterling credit investments. However, in our latest article Fund Manager, Shalin Shah explains that the sterling credit market is already well diversified across the global spectrum and highlights why global investment purely for diversification purposes is a flawed notion. Read the article here […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Jarrod Ellis 22nd November 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Unless you are a zero tax payer the saving is not £16,500. After deduction of the 55% you are left with net cash. You need to do the same exercise for the £30k extra which is inside the LTA. You are saving 55% tax on £7,500 extra tax free cash and reducing the rate on the remaining funds down from 55% to 45%,40% or possibly 20% so the maximum saving will be £12,000 for a basic rate tax payer.

Leave a comment