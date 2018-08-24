Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA confirms ban on former UBS Libor trader

By

The FCA has confirmed its decision to ban a former UBS banker from any regulated activity after a Libor-rigging probe.

In a court battle that has lasted nearly three years, the FCA has been attempting to ban Arif Hussein, the former head of UBS’s GBP Rates Desk, alleging that on at least 20 occassions in 2009 he communicated his preference for the direction of the Libor rate to those who made the bank’s submissions.

The regulator claimed that Hussein allowed the bank’s Libor submitters to set rates that would benefit UBS’ trading positions.

Hussein decided to appeal the ban in April 2016. While the Upper Tribunal sided with the FCA earlier this year, it cast a critical note on some of the decisions made by the regulator.

For example, the court said that Hussein was actually “relatively junior” and only had involvement in a “limited number of chats”.

While the FCA argued there was a lack of firm evidence against more senior staff, the court argued that its focus should have been higher up the chain of command.

In a final notice against Hussein issued yesterday, the FCA confirms that Hussein is now prohibited from “performing any function in relation to any regulated activity carried on by an authorised person”.

The FCA writes: “The Tribunal determined that the [FCA’s] decision to impose an order prohibiting Mr Hussein from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity carried on by an authorised person…is one which is reasonably open to [the FCA] to make.”

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Aberdeen launches AI fund as manager backs machines to time markets

Aberdeen Standard Investments has launched a new global equity fund that will use artificial intelligence to select investments. The Aberdeen Global Artificial Intelligence Global Equity is a SICAV-structured fund launched in Luxembourg, and will use so-called “machine learning” and quantitative techniques to time market moves and attempt to identify areas of excess risk-adjusted returns. The […]
2

Old Mutual Wealth calls for IHT nil-rate band rethink in Treasury open letter

Old Mutual Wealth has set out proposed changes to the inheritance tax nil-rate band and residence nil-rate band laid out in an open letter to Chancellor Philip Hammond. In the letter, OMW trusts and technical solutions head Rachael Griffin says there are numerous legacy clauses and exemptions causing “havoc and confusion” for those looking to […]
1

Martin Tilley: HMRC further tightens the screw on SSASs

The HM Revenue & Customs newsletter released at the end of last month reminded us there is no time limit on how long it can take to decide whether or not to register a pension scheme. Indeed, it is taking more than three months from first application for a SSAS to formal registration, indicative of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA warns of BlackRock clone scam

The FCA has warned of a scam involving a clone firm pretending to be BlackRock. In a warning notice on its website, the regulator draws attention to BlackRock Crypto Asset Management, which it says is a copycat firm of BlackRock Investment Management (UK). The warning notice says: “This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; […]

Moneyfarm eyes advice expansion as customer numbers double

Robo-adviser Moneyfarm has seen the number of investors using its service double in the past year, latest results show. It now has almost 30,000 clients. However, despite revenues topping £1m for the first time, total losses increased to nearly £14m. Since the launch of a new pension product this year, the average first investment size […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com