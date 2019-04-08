LIBF apologises for email promoting SJP to employer-sponsored students

The London Institute of Banking and Finance has apologised after a series of emails highlighting career opportunities with St James’s Place were sent to students already sponsored by other firms.

LIBF says it is investigating its tech systems after a number of students received emails encouraging them to consider employment with advice giant SJP after graduation.

Durham-based Postcard Planning director, Rohan Sivajoti, flagged the admin error on Twitter after an email was sent to a student it had sponsored through a level 4 qualification with the body.

Commentators labelled the error “poor practice” and “shambolic,” calling out the body for lack of objectivity.

An LIBF spokeswoman says: “We do sometimes send out emails to highlight career opportunities to students who have completed our qualifications, provided that they have not registered as an employer-sponsored student.

“In this case, unfortunately it does appear that some students received this email in error and we apologise unreservedly for that.”

The email says SJP is looking to recruit “high quality and talented individuals” for its 4,000-strong ranks.

It provides direct contact details for SJP’s business acquisition manager Philip McCaffrey and encourages recipients to get in touch.

LIB says: “We recognise that sending this sort of email to an employer-sponsored student is inconsistent with that mission.

“We are investigating our systems and processes to determine the cause, to ensure that we only offer career support to appropriate students.

“Our mission is to support employers in developing and retaining their staff through professional development, learning and qualifications.”

SJP trains the majority of its advisers in-house with bespoke exam content based off the CII syllabus.