Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LIBF apologises for email promoting SJP to employer-sponsored students

By

Financial education cover.jpgThe London Institute of Banking and Finance has apologised after a series of emails highlighting career opportunities with St James’s Place were sent to students already sponsored by other firms.

LIBF says it is investigating its tech systems after a number of students received emails encouraging them to consider employment with advice giant SJP after graduation.

Durham-based Postcard Planning director, Rohan Sivajoti, flagged the admin error on Twitter after an email was sent to a student it had sponsored through a level 4 qualification with the body.

Commentators labelled the error “poor practice” and “shambolic,” calling out the body for lack of objectivity.

An LIBF spokeswoman says: “We do sometimes send out emails to highlight career opportunities to students who have completed our qualifications, provided that they have not registered as an employer-sponsored student.

Financial planning starts at 50, says LIBF

“In this case, unfortunately it does appear that some students received this email in error and we apologise unreservedly for that.”

The email says SJP is looking to recruit “high quality and talented individuals” for its 4,000-strong ranks.

It provides direct contact details for SJP’s business acquisition manager Philip McCaffrey and encourages recipients to get in touch.

LIB says: “We recognise that sending this sort of email to an employer-sponsored student is inconsistent with that mission.

“We are investigating our systems and processes to determine the cause, to ensure that we only offer career support to appropriate students.

A day in the life of an SJP adviser

“Our mission is to support employers in developing and retaining their staff through professional development, learning and qualifications.”

SJP trains the majority of its advisers in-house with bespoke exam content based off the CII syllabus.

Recommended

Danby Bloch: The new tax year’s rates, reliefs and rules

Saturday 6 April heralds the start of a new tax year. Out with the old and in with the new rates, reliefs and rules. Tax planning is one of the aspects of advisers’ propositions that clients really value and are prepared to pay for, so make sure you are on top of the changes. The […]

consolidator
6

Quilter to add 400 advisers with Lighthouse acquisition

Quilter is set to grow its adviser base by another 400 advisers after agreeing a deal to buy national firm Lighthouse for £46.2m. Quilter’s network Intrinsic already has 3,500 avdvisers, including 1,600 restricted financial planners, and it is also the parent company of national Quilter Private Client Advisers. In a stock exchange announcment this morning […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spring cleaning your work life with Tracey Evans

I have recently moved house after being in the old one for around 18 years. I had never really thought of myself as a massive hoarder, preferring these days to spend my resources on life experiences and travel rather than accumulating loads of stuff. That said, a number of skips later, I have to admit […]
1

Collapsed Sipp firm’s 300 claimants could wait years for redress

Over 300 complaints against collapsed Lifetime Sipp Company will take “several years” to resolve according to an administrator’s report. The report on Companies House from 2 April sheds light on how difficult it is proving to handle 3,600 unsecured creditor claims valued at £56.5m: “There continues to be significant delays in working through the processes […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mike Clarke 8th April 2019 at 4:15 pm

    Are they employed??? I was under the impression all students/partners at SJP were self employed? If this has changed and they are now employed then as they say every day is a school day

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com