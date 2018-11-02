Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LIBF: Our adviser re-evaluation exam will be rigorous

By

Financial education The London Institute of Banking and Finance has begun development on its “rigorous” re-evaluation exam equivalent to the Chartered Insurance Institute’s offering.

Money Marketing reported on LIBF’s communication with members in September about its interest in developing an equivalent to the CII’s newly-launched  Level 4 adviser re-revaluation exam 

LIBF managing director of corporate and professional qualifications, Brian Wilkinson says the Institute’s test will highlight deficits in both technical knowledge and soft skills.

He says: “We are developing a blueprint. LIBF is in consultation with the FCA concerning the test and we will also be consulting industry stakeholders through our Regulatory Education Advisory Panel.

“Our test will help firms identify training needs. An adviser who has been asked to sit the test and fails will have to undertake training to bring skills and knowledge to an acceptable level. Moreover, the adviser will have to re-take the test to demonstrate compliance with the FCA standard.”

Will a new adviser exam impact professionalism?

Wilkson says firms are likely to want to retrain and mentor individuals who cannot pass a Level 4 re-evaluation, but warns too much time away from the market may degrade skills even further.

He says: “Our test will be rigorous, but we are giving serious thought to the question of making this test accessible, economic and practical to implement.”

LIBF is the first body to confirm it is following the CII’s move in launching a re-evaluation exam.

The regulator has confirmed it will continue to accept financial advice firms’ own internal annual tests of competency despite new offerings from training bodies.

Recommended

new financial adviser exam
2

LIBF plans additional adviser re-evaluation exam

The London Institute of Banking and Finance has laid out plans to develop a tool “similar” to the Chartered Insurance Institute’s Level 4 adviser re-revaluation exam announced last week. In communication to its members seen by Money Marketing, LIBF says the plans come in response to an open call from the FCA to professional bodies […]
5

Is the new adviser re-evaluation test fit for purpose?

Eyebrows have been raised over the cost and relevance of the assessment Earlier this month, the FCA and Chartered Insurance Institute launched a new test to reassess the level of knowledge of advisers with the Level 4 Diploma in Financial Planning. The Regulated Retail Investment Adviser Re-evaluation assessment is aimed at raising standards and competence, although […]

new financial adviser exam
3

Will a new adviser exam impact professionalism?

A new Chartered Insurance Institute exam that lets the FCA assess adviser competence raises an important question: should passing tests at the beginning of your career qualify you for life? Many in the advice profession would argue the examination process to become chartered or certified is lengthy enough. Despite the changing nature of the job, […]

FCA logo new 2 620x430
9

FCA spends £300,000 in battle to ban advice firm boss

The FCA has spent a total of £320,000 in legal fees pursuing a case to ban former TailorMade Independent chief executive Alistair Burns. The costs account for work on the case between August 2015 and October 2018, a Freedom of Information request by Money Marketing shows. An additional £7,500 was spent between April and July […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

File image of a pension savings pot

Pensions withdrawals hit close to £22bn

Nearly £22bn has been withdrawn since the pension freedoms started in April 2015 according to HM Revenue and Customs data published today. Savers flexibly withdrew just under £2bn from their pensions in the third quarter of this year which is down slightly from the £2.3bn taken out in the second quarter. A total 258,000 people […]
1

In-house investments proving dominant despite DFM pressure

Investment propositions are still largely run in-house despite the increasing popularity of end-to-end solutions that offer advisers more face-to-face time with clients. Figures from consultancy Platforum show nearly three quarters of adviser assets under management are managed by advisers selecting investments themselves in one form or another. Firms with assets under advice above £50m are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com