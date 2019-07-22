Exclusive: PI insurer Liberty pulls DB transfer cover for new business

Professional indemnity insurer Liberty Specialty Markets is to cease taking on new adviser business covering defined benefit transfers, Money Marketing has learned.

Liberty had previously taken on policies from other insurers who had pulled out of the market in the wake of defined benefit transfer compensation fears.

Money Marketing understands that Liberty will continue to underwrite existing adviser policies and look after renewal clients, including those that had problems with previous insurers due to DB transfers, it will close its doors to new DB transfer business.

Firms seeking cover are likely only to be offered terms with a DB exclusion, according to one source.

Are advisers getting a rough deal on PI cover?

A Liberty spokesperson says: “After reviewing our exposure to the FCA’s on-going pension transfer review, we have taken the difficult decision to cease offering cover for defined benefit pension transfers for any new clients for the time being.

“Our underwriting approach for existing clients remains unaltered. However, increasing our exposure to this high risk area during this period of uncertainty would not be prudent and could ultimately have a negative impact for our clients by potentially putting the future of the account at risk.”

Liberty joins the likes of Zurich to have withdrawn or limited coverage in recent years as insurers fear FCA warnings over high risk assets and unsuitable investments through Sipps could come back to bite the firms they insure in the form of compensation claims.

Liberty had said in April that it would meet the higher Financial Ombudsman Service limit, except in the case of DB transfers.

Threesixty managing director Russell Facer says that Liberty had been the insurer that had kept its doors open most in relation to DB transfer business.

He says: “Naturally any capacity issues with regards to insurance cover for advisers is a concern for all.

“It is not too much of a surprise that this has occurred, as everyone has their own risk tolerance and risk capacity and PI insurers are no different.

“From a regulatory perspective firms can still trade with an exclusion on their policy provided they can satisfy the increased capital adequacy requirements. From an individual advisory business perspective, is the firm comfortable with this exposure? Increased capital levels only protect a firm so far and insurance is preferred route for the rare but potentially large risks.”

Facer adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if a more detailed review of individual firms’ PI policies and capital adequacy levels in the wake of the FCA’s investigations into the PI market at the time of its Financial Services Compensation Scheme funding review.

When the FCA confirmed the Financial Ombudsman Service limit would increase from £150,000 to £350,000 back in March, it modeled a “worst-case scenario” of premiums increasing between 200 per cent and 500 per cent, based on forecasts by insurers.

The FCA’s own upper-limit estimate – a 140 per cent increase in PI premiums – would leave 1,000 fewer advice firms providing DB transfer advice due to the cost of PI cover.

The FCA’s estimates from its FOS limit paper

However, the FCA said that, particularly as DB transfer volumes drop off, enough firms would still be able to give DB transfer advice, and that an increase in PI was a worthwhile trade off to address an existing FOS limit that was “inadequate” in terms of consumer protection for major cases like DB transfers post-pension freedoms.

Facer says: “We have seen the establishment of the FCA phoenix team, but hopefully this won’t be a trigger for more firms looking to or having to exit their current structure.”