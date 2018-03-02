Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lib Dems join calls for contingent charging ban on DB transfers

By

The Liberal Democrats have called for contingent charging on pension transfers to be banned because it is “against the public interest”.

Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions, argues it is impossible for advisers to give impartial advice when the adviser only gets paid if the consumer chooses to transfer out.

This mirrors the conclusion from the report MPs on the work and pensions select committee produced on British Steel which said contingent charging should be abolished.

Lloyd says: “While the vast majority of advisers seek to act honestly and in the interest of clients, the distress caused to many British Steel pension workers recently shows that there are rogues in every industry.

“One of the roles of Government is surely to protect consumers from such sharp practice. This is especially true when people’s hard-earned retirement savings are at stake.”

He notes that many financial advisers have denounced contingent charging and the FCA have described the practice as “a higher risk approach.”

On the issue of contingent charging, as well as a plan to strengthen the ban on cold calling, Lloyd says the FCA are the only show in town in terms of their expertise in these areas “and shouldn’t feel they have their hands tied by politicians if they want to take action.”

He adds: “On the current Financial Guidance and Claims Bill wending its way through parliament, it is currently in committee stage, the Liberal Democrats have been pushing hard for all pensions and claims management cold calls to be banned.”

In mid-February National IFA also LEBC echoed MPs’ calls to ban contingent charging on defined benefit pension transfers.

Surveys suggest that half of IFAs are still charging on a contingent basis for DB transfers, however.

Recommended

1

LEBC backs DB transfer contingent charging ban

National IFA LEBC has added weight to MPs’ calls to ban contingent charging on defined benefit pension transfers this morning. In a statement, the business says contingent charging will “inevitably” bias advisers in favour of transferring. LEBC director of public policy Kay Ingram says: “We agree that contingent charging should be banned. It is not […]

41

Nick Bamford: Contingent charging scares off clients

I received a new enquiry by email this morning. It contained a statement from the sender as follows: “I have spoken to a number of advisers but I feel they are trying to sell me products rather than give me impartial advice. What I want is some proper advice for which I can pay a fee […]

percentage
21

Can contingent charging stand up to criticism?

Contingent charging is being thrust into the spotlight again as clients continue to pay for defined benefit pension transfers, but an outright ban does not look imminent. The FCA has long warned charges that depend on a particular outcome – ‘contingent’ fees – are a higher risk for IFAs. They may not affect the outcome […]

DB transfers – one more factor to consider

Jim Grant – Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst We look at how higher DB transfer values could cause a lifetime allowance issue and how that affects the advice process. Advisers are receiving an increasing number of requests from clients looking to transfer their pension from final salary schemes to personal pensions. This is a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

London-based DFM investigated by US authorities

London-based fund firm Beaufort Securities has been charged with money laundering and securities fraud by the US Department of Justice, the FCA has revealed. In a statement this afternoon, the FCA said that it had been cooperating with the US agency over its investigations into six separate individuals. The indictment from the DOJ alleges that […]

Comments

    Leave a comment