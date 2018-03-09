Lib Dems call for auto-enrolment ‘national information campaign’

For Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to provide the public with more information about auto-enrolment in the wake of imminent contribution rate rise.

From April this year, employees must contribute a minimum of 3 per cent of their salary, increasing to 5 per cent from next April.

While currently only around 10 per cent opt-out of auto-enrolment, the Liberal Democrats are warning that this rate could increase if workers are not prepared for a fall in their take-home pay.

Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesman Stephen Lloyd says: “With wage growth still lagging behind inflation, it is understandable that many working people will be anxious not to see their pay fall further. But paying into a workplace pension now is a profit for the rest of your life. That’s why I’m calling on the Secretary of State to instigate a national publicity campaign to explain to workers what is happening and what the consequences of the different courses of action are.”

The party has been increasing vocal on pensions issues in recent weeks, calling for an end to contingent charging and a faster timetable to ban cold-calling.

Is Workie working? TPR figures cast doubt on £44m auto-enrol comms campaign

The Government ran an advertising campaigning featuring a cartoon monster character, Workie, near the start of auto-enrolment, which Money Marketing revealed had a budget of nearly £50m.