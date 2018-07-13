Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lib Dems back cooling off period for pension withdrawals

By

Parliament-UK-London-Bus-Transport-700x450.jpgThe Liberal Democrats are calling for the government to introduce a cooling off period for people who take more than the minimum lump sum from their pension pot without taking financial advice.

Currently, withdrawals over the 25 per cent minimum are taxed at an  emergency tax rate, which can lead to pensioners paying too much tax.

Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions Stephen Lloyd has written to the secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey asking for a thirty-day cooling off period for retirees who have not taken advice to ensure they are fully aware of their tax liability before making a decision.

The news comes after the Office for Tax Simplification published a review of the taxation of savings income highlighting this issue, and advice firms such as LEBC have proposed a mandatory waiting time.

Lloyd says: “The pensions freedoms have enabled many people across the country to better plan for their retirement, but the legislation was always intended to be a work in progress, the cold calling ban and this cooling off period are the next logical steps.”

Recommended
1

FOS review mulls new funding model

An independent review into the Financial Ombudsman Service has mooted the idea of linking funding contributions to the risk of complaints firms pose. The review was carried out by Money and Mental Health Policy Institute vice chair Richard Lloyd after a Channel 4 documentary earlier this year criticised the complaints adjudicator for providing a lack […]
2

AFH to absorb platform fees

Consolidator AFH is to scrap platform fees for clients by the end of the year. The business will absorb the cost of platform fees itself. A spokesman says the firm has been able to negotiate lower platform fees as a result of its “growing purchasing power” and has already been passing on the benefit of […]

File image of Welders at work in steel forge
4

Second British Steel IFA goes into liquidation

A second advice firm involved in the British Steel saga has gone into liquidation, according to an insolvency notice published by The Gazette. An update published on The Gazette’s website shows Retirement & Pension Planning Services, based in Barnsley, appointed liquidators on 25 June. It says this is a solvent liquidation and all known creditors […]

US equities: opportunities for short sellers expand

Optimism is as American as baseball and apple pie. And since the financial crisis, being optimistic about US equities has paid off: they have outperformed every other major developed market by a comfortable margin. Yet while there remain plenty of good reasons to be optimistic about US equities, Stephen Moore, manager of the Artemis US […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Flurry of FCA activity to impact mortgage advisers

Regulator unveils proposed directory of senior financial services professionals, publishes fees for 2018/19 and approves new tech-based mortgage firms. The Financial Conduct Authority published a raft of reports, consultations and policy initiatives over the past month and many will have a direct impact on the mortgage sector. Recently, the FCA has put forward plans to […]

Diary of a young adviser: Part 2

With the average age of a financial adviser today estimated at between 45 and 55, the need for new blood is greater than ever. The profession is starting to pay more attention to young financial advisers, but what is life really like on the ground for those who fall well below the average age of […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Stocks 13th July 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Will they do the same with Bonds if the client’s action will create a chargeable event?

    If not, why not – after all they are both tax wrappers which are potentially subject to tax on withdrawals?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com