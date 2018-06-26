Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Lib Dems apply pressure over cold call ban deadline

By

The Liberal Democrats have spoken out ahead of the imminent deadline for the pension cold calling ban.

The ban, which is being introduced through the Financial Guidance and Claims Act, needs to be implemented by the end of June.

Lib Dem work and pensions spokesman Stephen Lloyd says: “The government is rudderless and hopelessly distracted by Brexit but this is an issue of vital importance for many, potentially vulnerable, people so I am urging the government get its act together quickly to meet the deadline for introducing the cold calling ban.”

Lib Dems: Scrapping pot follows member was ‘incompetent’

The Financial Guidance and Claims Act, which bans pension cold calls, received Royal Assent in May and is due to be effective from June.

The Lib Dems have previously been very vocal about pension reforms, for example their recent calls for a national campaign to combat pension scams.

Recommended

Behind the numbers: Passive ESG: Growing and evolving

A rise of sustainable passive funds sparks new trend among trackers Sustainable investing has historically been associated with active management. But passive strategies can also incorporate environmental, social and governance criteria, and the growing flows into passive ESG investments are evidence that an increasing number of investors believe in the merits of a passive approach […]

Get your New Year off to a flying start

Ross Jackson, Senior Marketing Manager There’s no denying that these days we expect things quickly. You might have noticed it first-hand during the flurry and rush of the Christmas period. The fact is that in a world of smartphones, social media and click and collect, most clients expect to get an instant response and a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Savers wary of Brexit impact on pensions

Nearly half of savers believe Brexit is bad news for their pension pot, according to Aegon research. Findings from the Aegon Retirement Confidence Survey show 42 per cent of those polled think the value of their pension fund will fall as a result of Brexit. Of the 964 people surveyed, just 5 per cent think Brexit […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com