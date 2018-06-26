Lib Dems apply pressure over cold call ban deadline

The Liberal Democrats have spoken out ahead of the imminent deadline for the pension cold calling ban.

The ban, which is being introduced through the Financial Guidance and Claims Act, needs to be implemented by the end of June.

Lib Dem work and pensions spokesman Stephen Lloyd says: “The government is rudderless and hopelessly distracted by Brexit but this is an issue of vital importance for many, potentially vulnerable, people so I am urging the government get its act together quickly to meet the deadline for introducing the cold calling ban.”

The Financial Guidance and Claims Act, which bans pension cold calls, received Royal Assent in May and is due to be effective from June.

The Lib Dems have previously been very vocal about pension reforms, for example their recent calls for a national campaign to combat pension scams.