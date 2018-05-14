Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LGIM readies for Brexit with Dublin base approval 

By

dublinLegal and General Investment Management has received regulatory approval for its new business unit in Dublin as it plans to shift part of its operations in preparation for Brexit.

In May 2017, the company, which manages nearly £1trn assets globally, announced it was planning to set up a company in Ireland to manage its Ucits and alternative investment funds domiciled in Europe. 

The new operation, approved by the Central Bank of Ireland, will focus on different investment strategies including index, active equity, bonds, multi-asset, liability-driven investment strategies and money markets.

LGIM Ireland managing director Eve Finn says: “I am delighted that our [new operation] in Dublin has been authorised by the CBI. This will allow us to manage all of our EU-domiciled funds within Europe after the UK leaves the EU.

“Europe is a strategic focus for LGIM and we are committed to offering leading investment solutions to all our clients across the region. This is an exciting time for LGIM as we continue to expand our global footprint.”

Last week, Columbia Threadneedle Investments announced it is transferring EU customer assets from its UK Oeic range to equivalent funds in its Luxembourg Sicav range ahead of Brexit.

LGIM has recently outlined plans to boost the European offering with the launch of 20 ETFs.

Recommended

LGIM outlines ETF ambitions

Legal & General Investment Management plans to launch 20 ETFs by the end of 2018 as it expands into the European retail market. The fund house, which manages nearly £1trn of assets globally, says it will launch new ETFs in the UK and Europe in all asset classes within core strategies, smart beta, ESG and […]

LGIM joins ETF market with platform acquisition

LGIM is building on its existing passives range by joining the $4.6trn ETF market with the acquisition of the Canvas platform from ETF Securities. Canvas holds $2.7bn AUM and 17 products across equity, fixed income and commodities. The UK and Ireland based platform is licensed for distribution in 14 countries. It follows the sale of ETF […]

Investment

Aviva and LGIM join Government push to green finance

Aviva Investors and LGIM are among the panel on a new Government initiative to push green finance in the UK and implement recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Climate change minister Claire Perry announced the initiative at the opening of Climate Week in New York saying the transition to a low carbon economy was […]

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Ex-OMGI manager Message poached by LGIM

LGIM has confirmed Stephen Message has joined the firm eight months after his sudden exit from Old Mutual Global Investors. A spokeswoman confirmed Message joined the Global Income team yesterday as a fund manager with a focus on UK income strategies. Message’s departure from OMGI was announced in December, with Ed Meier taking over the management of […]

Guide cover

Guide: how to… communicate with your pension members

Effective communication of your pension scheme is a large part of getting auto-enrolment right. Delivering the same message to all employees is not necessarily the way to go. To assist you with the communication of your pension scheme, we have provided some key areas to think about, such as:

  • What to consider when segmenting your workforce
  • How to communicate to pension scheme members at the right time in their member lifecycle
  • What topics you should be discussing with your pension members
  • The new pension freedoms and the importance of communicating them

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Neptune_Smart city concept

Getting the best from rebranding your firm

Rebranding your business is a big decision that should not be taken lightly but it can provide the fresh start some firms need. Here, three advisers share their experiences. Consulting a specialist Telford Mann was originally the financial planning arm of an accountancy firm, but was forced to change its name from Moore Stephens Financial Services […]

1

SJP trainee adviser banned and fined for faking qualifications

A St James’s Place advice recruit has been fined and banned after he falsely claimed to hold CII qualifications. Former SJP trainee adviser Alexander Stuart has been ordered to pay a £34,000 fine by 28 September after telling senior supervisors at the firm that he was fully qualified to provide advice. According to the FCA […]

Comments

    Leave a comment