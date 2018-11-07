LGIM poaches Fidelity exec for deputy CIO role

Legal and General Investment Management has appointed former Fidelity head of equity, Sonja Laud, as deputy chief investment officer.

Laud has broad experience in the asset management industry, having held senior investment management roles at Fidelity International, Barings, Schroders and DWS.

Laud has worked as a senior global macro fund manager and an asset allocation specialist, developing outcome-orientated products for clients.

She will report to chief investment officer, Anton Eser.

William Riley has also been appointed as LGIM head of solutions and will report to Laud.

Riley has held a portfolio management EMEA, with responsibility for developing, assembling and managing investment solutions across multiple strategies and asset classes.

He has worked across strategies, including liability-driven investment, fixed income and multi-asset as well as fiduciary management number of senior portfolio management roles at Blackrock, including head of client solutions.

Eser says: “We are delighted that Sonja and Will are joining the investment leadership team at LGIM.

“Their experience in financial markets, client focus and outcome-orientated approach will be invaluable as we continue to deliver holistic solutions which combine the full breadth of LGIM’s capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Laud says: “I am looking forward to embarking on this new opportunity at an exciting time for LGIM and the asset management industry in general, as it continues to adapt and innovate in response to client demand.”

Laud and Riley will join LGIM in January 2019 and the roles are subject to regulatory approval.