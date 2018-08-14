LGIM poaches from Jupiter for retail sales head

Legal & General Investment Management has hired James Crossley as UK retail sales head.

Crossley joins the team from Jupiter, where he was overseeing the UK retail distribution and retail sales team.

Crossley replaces Simon Hynes, who worked with Crossley at Jupiter.

Hynes recently took on the role of EMEA retail distribution head at LGIM where he is working on building LGIM’s wholesale distribution work across Europe.

LGIM EMEA retail head Honor Solomon says: “The UK remains a core focus for us. James is highly experienced in UK sales management and we know he is highly thought of by many of our partners.”

Crossley said: “The UK retail market is changing rapidly and by working more closely with financial advisers, wealth managers and distributors, I believe we can be at the forefront of delivery of the investment solutions UK investors require today.”