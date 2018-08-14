Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LGIM poaches from Jupiter for retail sales head

By

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgLegal & General Investment Management has hired James Crossley as UK retail sales head.

Crossley joins the team from Jupiter, where he was overseeing the UK retail distribution and retail sales team.

Crossley replaces Simon Hynes, who worked with Crossley at Jupiter.

Hynes recently took on the role of EMEA retail distribution head at LGIM where he is working on building LGIM’s wholesale distribution work across Europe.

LGIM outlines ETF ambitions

LGIM EMEA retail head Honor Solomon says: “The UK remains a core focus for us. James is highly experienced in UK sales management and we know he is highly thought of by many of our partners.”

Legal & General to outline strategy for double digit profit growth

Crossley said: “The UK retail market is changing rapidly and by working more closely with financial advisers, wealth managers and distributors, I believe we can be at the forefront of delivery of the investment solutions UK investors require today.”

Recommended

Close up Businessman hand holding pen and pointing at financial paperwork with financial network diagram.

Adviser criticism leads to Pru backtracking on drawdown change

Prudential has reversed its decision to stop clients from being able to enter income drawdown through its Flexible Retirement Plan. In July Money Marketing revealed the provider was closing the product to new business and had written to clients and advisers to inform them of the change. At that time, Prudential said it would stop […]

PPI refunds taper off despite claims deadline

Compensation payouts to customers who were missold payment protection insurance have remained at their lowest since February, FCA figures show. Data released by the regulator this week shows £383m was paid out in June, down from £403.4m in May and £398.3m in April. The latest compensation figure is up £61m on June last year, but refunds […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Umbrella-Storm-Clouds-Warning-Bad-Weather-700x450.jpg
2

Economy undeterred by Brexit clouds

Britain’s economy rebounded in the second quarter despite Brexit uncertainty according to Office for National Statistics figures published today. GDP expanded by 0.4 per cent in April to June, but on an annual basis the growth rate picked up 1.3 per cent in the second quarter. This was only a touch above a nearly six-year low […]

Is the sovereign debt crisis returning?

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune   Investors are asking themselves if the sovereign debt crisis has returned to Europe. The major question being, is Italy going to leave the euro? How can we assess these probabilities? The latest Eurobarometer data on Italian public opinion is useful, particularly when compared to the UK and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Cinema-Reel-Movie-Film-Projector-700.jpg

Bankers and celebrities sue film tax scheme Ingenious

A group of 500 people have launched legal action against Ingenious Media saying they were misled about film investments that were later deemed to be tax avoidance by the government. According to Bloomberg, which cites court documents, employees from companies including Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC are part of the action. British composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber is […]

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar pound

Hornbuckle owner returns to profit as Sipp clients increase

Embark Services returned to profit in 2017 as it reported an increase in self-invested personal pension clients. Embark Services is a subsidiary of Embark Group that trades under the Hornbuckle and Embark brands. The business reported pre-tax profit for the year ending 31 December 2017 of £136,000 compared with a loss in 2016 of £2.4m. […]

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar pound

Architas UK net inflows drop 70%

Architas UK has seen inflows drop by just over 70 per cent in the first half of the year. The Axa-owned asset manager reported £152m net inflows for the first six months of 2018, compared with £546m in the first half of 2017. Globally, Architas’s net inflows dropped to €797m (£710.6m) in the first half […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com