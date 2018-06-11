Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LGIM acts against companies failing to tackle climate change

By

Globe-Global-World-Map-700x450.jpgLegal & General Investment Management has removed eight global companies from its Future World Funds range for not confronting the effects of climate change.

From the start of the June, the Future World Funds did not hold the following companies:

  • China Construction Bank
  • Rosneft Oil
  • Japan Post Holdings
  • Occidental Petroleum
  • Dominion Energy
  • Subaru 
  • Loblaw
  • Sysco Corporation

The fund manager says it will vote against reappointing the chairs at these companies, which include Rosneft Oil and China Construction Bank.

LGIM sustainability and responsible investment strategy head Meryam Omi says: “Climate change is a significant issue for society and investors, and we have a limited amount time to act. Our role is to ensure companies in different industries transition successfully, and therefore we are committed to helping them do that with our climate impact pledge.”

Omi says: “Our overriding goal is to help protect our clients’ investments. We engage with companies to positively influence their governance, strategy and transparency. Divestment is a consequence but it is not the aim. We want to show that the transition to a low-carbon economy is possible and work with companies towards this goal.”

Last year, LGIM contacted 84 companies across different sectors about their climate change strategies, with almost three quarters of them responding.

Its assessment revealed that while some companies were making significant progress and leading initiatives to address climate risk, many were doing very little.

One of the companies it considers a leader on climate change is Nestlé, which has set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, in line with the Paris Agreement. It has also disclosed these 2020 targets and how it is performing against them.

Russia’s Rosneft Oil came in for particularly harsh criticism for failing to produce a sustainability report that does not mention climate change a single time in its 144 pages.

China Construction Bank, the world’s largest funder of coal mining and plants, was also criticised for not disclosing the total greenhouse emissions associated with its business.

Recommended

Mark Carney 480
1

BoE’s Carney warns of climate change financial stability risks

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned investors they could face “huge” financial losses due to climate change. Speaking at a gathering of insurers at Lloyd’s of London last night, Carney said the challenges posed by the weather-related catastrophes “pale in significance compared with what might come”, the BBC reports. He said insurers are the most exposed […]
4

Would quotas solve the gender equality problem in financial services?

Gender equality at senior levels in finance is only likely to be achieved through positive discrimination and quotas, according to a leading adviser firm. Sesame Bankhall Group executive chairman John Cowan believes that while there will be women who will not want to feel they are making up numbers, quotas will be necessary to achieve […]

consolidator

Weir tests shareholder mood for simpler pay schemes

Following a history of shareholder unrest around their pay structure, Weir has introduced a new Restricted Share Awards plan. Ashley Hamilton Claxton, Head of Responsible Investment at Royal London Asset Management shares her professional opinion on this latest remuneration related move by the company. Read the article here. Past performance is not a guide to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Can platforms keep up with product governance rules?

New regulations are causing confusion over which parts of the advice chain are responsible for checking products are appropriate for particular clients. The Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, or Prod, is part of the FCA’s Handbook and concerns the manufacture and distribution of financial products and services. The rulebook was introduced under Mifid II […]

Justin Cash, Editor of Money Marketing

Blog: Advisers hold the key to Vitality’s investment success

After 18 months in the pipeline, we finally got a look under the bonnet of Vitality’s new investment proposition this morning. In both accumulation and decumulation, the insurer is attempting to revolutionise the investment space by offering either bonuses or fee reductions for investing early, investing over a long period and, most importantly, for keeping […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com