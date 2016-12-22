L&G turns to EY for CFO hire



Legal & General has appointed EY senior partner Jeff Davies as group chief financial officer, replacing Mark Gregory.

Davies, who leads EY’s European Risk and Actuarial Insurance Services practice, will start the role in spring.

Previously, he held senior actuarial roles at Swiss Re Life & Health.

Gregory will step down once Davies joins L&G but he will stay with the company until 31 August.

L&G group chief executive Nigel Wilson says: “I very much look forward to Jeff joining the executive management team, and working together as we continue to successfully implement Legal & General’s growth strategy. I would also like to thank Mark for the terrific job he has done as group chief financial officer.”