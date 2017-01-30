L&G swoops for Helena Morrissey

Legal & General’s fund management arm LGIM has hired former Newton boss Helena Morrissey in the newly created role of head of personal investing.

Morrissey stepped down as Newton chief executive last August after being with the fund group for 15 years. She chairs the investment Association and set up the 30 per cent Club in 2010 to campaign for more women on boards. She also chairs the Diversity Project which aims to encourage a more inclusive savings and investment industry.

Morrissey will join LGIM as part of its UK direct-to-consumer business on 1 May, subject to regulatory approval.

She says: “I wanted a role where I could make a real difference to how the industry engages with its customers. LGIM has the potential to be not just a market leader in this space but to develop a genuinely different approach.

“There is no doubt the UK direct savings market is highly competitive and moving very quickly: we are looking to get to the point where we are all using technology to access funds in the same way that we use Amazon to access books. Our focus will be on building a service, not a sales process.”

LGIM chief executive Mark Zinkula says: “We are very excited Helena is joining us at LGIM. She is highly respected and one of the most progressive thinkers in the industry. She is passionate about understanding and meeting the needs of investors, and is the right person to lead LGIM’s D2C business.”