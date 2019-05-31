L&G sells insurance business to Allianz

Legal and General has sold its general insurance business to Allianz.

The deal, which is expected to go through in the second half of this year, comes at an up front cost of £242m.

However, L&G notes that there are also “potential further payments over a three year period from ongoing commercial arrangements”.

In a stock market announcement this morning, L&G says it intends to reinvest the proceeds in its core businesses.

Despite writing £410m in premiums last year, L&G registered zero operating profit on its general insurance business last year, which mainly consists of retail customers who hold household insurance policies.

L&G chief executive Nigel Wilson says: “Selling the general insurance business is the right decision for our customers and shareholders. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank our GI colleagues for their contribution to L&G.

“We continue to focus on delivering against our strategy, allocating shareholders’ capital rigorously. We are market leaders in ten UK markets and have a growing presence in the USA and an emerging presence in Asia. Deploying capital in these businesses will deliver better outcomes for all our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile LV= has also announced this morning that it has agreed to sell the remaining shareholding in its general insurance business to Allianz as well, with the deal potentially valued as his as £365m.

Allianz already owned a 49 per cent stake in the business, and LV= has exercised an option to sell a further stake.

LV= chief executive Richard Rowney says: “We have successfully grown the value of our GI business to in excess of £1bn and this deal enables us to realise that value for the long-term benefit of our members as well as strengthening our overall capital position.”