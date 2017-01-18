L&G retirement boss joins board

Legal & General chief executive of the retirement division Kerrigan Procter has been appointed to the insurer’s board as group executive director.

The appointment will take effect from 9 March.

Procter has been managing director of L&G Retirement since January 2013, and was previously head of solutions at Legal & General Investment Management.

L&G chairman Sir John Kingman says: “I am delighted that Kerrigan is joining the board.

“As L&G Retirement continues to build on its successes and expand internationally, the board will greatly benefit from closer interaction with the retirement business and from the expertise that Kerrigan will bring to the board.”