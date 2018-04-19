Money Marketing
L&G poaches from Sun Life for new product director

By

Legal & General has appointed Mark Jones to the role of product director of UK protection, within its insurance division.

Jones joins from Sun Life. He will be responsible for the developer of both retail and group protection products, and will report into the managing director for UK protection, Steve Griffiths.

Griffiths says:  “We are proud of our position in the protection market and Mark brings a wealth of experience which will help us continue to develop innovative solutions for our customers.”

Jones adds: “Legal & General has a great reputation for pricing plus technical expertise in claims and underwriting.”

