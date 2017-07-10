Money Marketing

View more on these topics

L&G partners with lender for insurance engine launch

By

Legal and General has partnered with specialist buy-to-let lender Landbay to launch a ‘quoting engine’ insurance service for landlords.

The new solution will be a ‘point-of-demand’ service delivered via insurance technology firm Kasko and will enable real-time quoting and underwriting of building, contents, tenant and rent guarantee insurance.

The engine will be integrated with Landbay’s online application portal for brokers and their buy-to-let landlord clients.

Of the development, Landbay managing director Paul Brett says: “Landbay is committed to providing its intermediary partners with simple ways to add value and generate additional revenue from each opportunity.

“This new service will offer our brokers, and in turn their clients, a great deal on their insurance. Meanwhile we will leverage the latest insurtech innovations to generate quotes quickly and seamlessly, without the need for yet more paperwork when they apply for a Landbay mortgage.”

Landbay co-founder and chief commercial officer Gray Stern says: “The tie up with Legal and General follows our recent agreement with a ‘Big 4’ firm to support Landbay Accounting and Tax Services. These new value-add services have been developed to enhance our specialist buy to let mortgage offering and help position us as an expert within UK buy to let.”

Most Read

Recommended

1

Insurance bosses raise £180m for protection launch

A start-up company co-founded by a former Prudential executive has raised £180m to build a new protection insurer for the UK market. Gryphon Group Holdings is run by Daniel Pender as chief executive and Simon Davis as chief operating officer. Pender is a former executive director and former UK Life chief financial officer at Zurich, […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg

Aviva’s Briggs to head up insurance business as part of restructure

Aviva will bring all of its UK insurance businesses – life, general and health insurance – together under one roof as part of a number of structural changes at the provider. Andy Briggs, formerly Aviva UK life chief executive, has been named UK insurance chief executive with responsibility for all of Aviva’s insurance businesses in […]

Responsibility Matters

The latest update from the Sustainable Investments Team at Royal London Asset Management, Responsibility Matters, is now available. In this edition the team look at issues such as the growing acceptance of sustainable investing and technology in China. Read the update here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pig thumbnail
1

Pension liberation complaints to Ombudsman service fall

Pension liberation complaints to The Pensions Ombudsman dropped significantly last year. In 2015/16 pension liberation – where companies fraudulently promise tax free access to pension cash before age 55 by transferring into a new scheme – was the most common type of complaint to TPO, accounting for 16 per cent of all new cases. This […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment