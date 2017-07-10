L&G partners with lender for insurance engine launch

Legal and General has partnered with specialist buy-to-let lender Landbay to launch a ‘quoting engine’ insurance service for landlords.

The new solution will be a ‘point-of-demand’ service delivered via insurance technology firm Kasko and will enable real-time quoting and underwriting of building, contents, tenant and rent guarantee insurance.

The engine will be integrated with Landbay’s online application portal for brokers and their buy-to-let landlord clients.

Of the development, Landbay managing director Paul Brett says: “Landbay is committed to providing its intermediary partners with simple ways to add value and generate additional revenue from each opportunity.

“This new service will offer our brokers, and in turn their clients, a great deal on their insurance. Meanwhile we will leverage the latest insurtech innovations to generate quotes quickly and seamlessly, without the need for yet more paperwork when they apply for a Landbay mortgage.”

Landbay co-founder and chief commercial officer Gray Stern says: “The tie up with Legal and General follows our recent agreement with a ‘Big 4’ firm to support Landbay Accounting and Tax Services. These new value-add services have been developed to enhance our specialist buy to let mortgage offering and help position us as an expert within UK buy to let.”