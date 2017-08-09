Money Marketing

View more on these topics

L&G investment arm approaches £1trn mark as inflows more than double

By

Legal and General Investment Management’s assets under management are approaching £1trn as net inflows more than double in H1 compared to the same period last year.

Today’s results say the business is on track to deal with challenges from Brexit negotiations, Mifid II and the FCA asset management market study.

Assets under management increased 13 per cent to £951.1bn with external net inflows more than doubling to £21.7bn, compared to £9.6bn in H1 2016.

The asset manager notes it is gaining market share in retail markets ranking first for UK net sales in Q2, according to the Pridham report. Total inflows for the first six months were £1.7bn, compared to £700m for the same period last year.

Index funds suffered net outflows overall totaling £4.3bn, largely from UK defined benefit clients switching to other products, but saw net inflows from retail clients.

LGIM chief executive Mark Zinkula says positive asset flows were across almost all channels, regions and investment areas.

“In addition to being the largest manager of DB and defined contribution assets in the UK, our retail business continues to gain market share, ranking first in net sales during the second quarter.”

Zinkula says clients are increasingly recognising value in the role LGIM plays in corporate governance and sustainability topics. “Looking to the future, we will continue to use our scale and influence as an investor to bring about positive change in the companies and markets in which we invest.”

Recommended

Clock money 620 x 430

Fund manager to stop charging investors for research

Hermes Investment Management plans to cover analyst research costs in-house rather than passing them on to clients ahead of the Mifid II directive taking effect in 2018, the FT reports. Woodford Investment Management, M&G and Jupiter have already announced plans to cover the cost of research themselves in light of the impending requirements to show clients a research […]

Invest-Performance-Portfolio-Fixed-Income-Graph-700x450.jpg

Hargreaves research shows investor confidence falling

Investor confidence has plummeted despite the soaring stock market, research from Hargreaves Lansdown shows. The Hargreaves Lansdown investor confidence index fell 20 per cent in July, down from 86 points in June to 69 points. The long-term average level for the index is 99 while the lowest level since the index was launched in 1995 […]

Magnifying-Glass-in-Hand-700.jpg

FCA eyes investment consultant regulation as ‘big three’ could face investigation

Three major investment consultants still face a referral to the Competition and Markets Authority over conflicts of interest after the FCA rejected efforts they made to stop an investigation. The FCA’s asset management market study final report this morning says there will be a further consultation on whether to refer the ‘big three’ investment consultancies – […]

Directors behind tax avoidance scheme banned

Two people behind a firm marketing a tax avoidance scheme have been banned from acting as directors. Timothy Richard Edmunds and Annette Edmunds were directors of ESP Strategies Ltd. An Insolvency Service investigation found that, before the firm fell into liquidation, it had moved assets out of the reach of creditors by using a tax […]

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sprouting-Money-Growth-Emerging-Currency-700.jpg

Thomas Wells: The inflation conundrum

For much of the last decade, it seemed that central bankers had won the inflation ‘war’ and that inflation was dead. Indeed, inflation was so dead that if you were Japanese or European, you were probably more worried about deflation. As is often said, central banks don’t really do deflation, so they were quick to […]

Latest careers

IFA

Geneva, Hong Kong and Sydney – 1st year OTE £100,000 inc Negotiable basic + Relocation assistance

Comments

    Leave a comment