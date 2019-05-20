L&G, Aberdeen Standard and Baillie Gifford asked to put pressure on Amazon

Trade unions have called on some of Amazon’s leading shareholders to use their influence to fight for better working conditions.

Legal & General, Baillie Gifford and Aberdeen Standard were among City heavyweights to hear presentations this month at the TUC’s head office from unions like the GMB, the Guardian reports.

A dozen leading fund managers and pension funds are being pressured into action by the Trade Union Share Owners organisation, which shot to prominence in 2016 after joining with major investors to call for a review into how workers were treated at Sports Direct.

The Guardian says that some investors have agreed to raise concerns over working conditions with Amazon, with potential options for progress including votes against individual directors.

One investor is quoted by the paper as saying: “Company culture and human capital management are coming up more frequently in discussions with companies. We see it as a reputation issue. A company needs to be attractive for people to want to work there and to stay there and also to attract and retain customers, and we have seen huge backlashes against companies where customers have voted with their feet.”