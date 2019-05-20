Money Marketing
View more on these topics

L&G, Aberdeen Standard and Baillie Gifford asked to put pressure on Amazon

By

Trade unions have called on some of Amazon’s leading shareholders to use their influence to fight for better working conditions.

Legal & General, Baillie Gifford and Aberdeen Standard were among City heavyweights to hear presentations this month at the TUC’s head office from unions like the GMB, the Guardian reports.

A dozen leading fund managers and pension funds are being pressured into action by the Trade Union Share Owners organisation, which shot to prominence in 2016 after joining with major investors to call for a review into how workers were treated at Sports Direct.

The Guardian says that some investors have agreed to raise concerns over working conditions with Amazon, with potential options for progress including votes against individual directors.

One investor is quoted by the paper as saying: “Company culture and human capital management are coming up more frequently in discussions with companies. We see it as a reputation issue. A company needs to be attractive for people to want to work there and to stay there and also to attract and retain customers, and we have seen huge backlashes against companies where customers have voted with their feet.”

Recommended

Money-Cash-20-Note-Currency-GBP-700x450.jpg

Cashless society to leave more people vulnerable, MPs warn

MPs have warned that groups like the elderly and poor could be further disenfranchised by the move to a cashless society if banks are not forced to retain a physical presence. In a report released today, the Treasury select committee says that despite the rapid move towards contactless, mobile payments and online banking, a lack […]

Editor’s note: The phoenixing puzzle has a way to go yet

There are two jobs I really wouldn’t want at the moment. The first is Brexit secretary. The second is head of the FCA’s authorisations team. That team is a vital line of defence against financial crime. Part of its job is to stop suspect firms and individuals from getting regulatory permissions in the first place, […]

Vertical integration still on the table for Australia after parliamentary backing

A key parliamentary committee has rejected legislation to end vertical integration in the Australian financial services industry. The Senate Economics Legislation Committee within the Australian parliament has today knocked back the proposed legislation, which could effectively have outlawed cross-selling. Committee chair Jane Hume says current legislative protections are “sufficient enough to ensure money held in […]

Lucy Brown: Convincing clients of protection on unlikely assets

It can be a tough job convincing clients of the importance of protection alongside their mortgage. Many think they do not need it as they are covered through work, are fit and healthy, or the policy they took out years ago will still be enough, despite changing circumstances. The conversation can be hard enough when […]

What is a discounted gift trust?

Helen O’Hagan, technical manager at Prudential, has produced a third article in the trust series range exploring the discounted gift trust (DGT). These can take different forms, but in this article she looks at a ‘standard’ discounted gift trust and will cover: W – why use a discounted gift trust H – how to use […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Debt advice levy could see banks pay £100m more

Banks could be asked to contribute an extra £100m towards the cost of debt advice, under plans being pushed by the government’s new guidance service. Former FSA boss Sir Hector Sants, now chair of the Money and Pensions Service, tells the Times he is highly likely to demand an increase in the debt advice levy, […]

FOS defends use of targets for caseworkers

The Financial Ombudsman Service has defended the use of targets for each of its caseworkers. In responses to a Freedom of Information Act request published online, the adjudication body was asked to provide weekly or monthly targets over the last quarter for each area of case work. In its response, FOS says that while it […]

Andrew-Bailey-PRA-2013-500x320.jpg

FCA criticised for not investigating Lloyds’ treatment of a whistleblower

A whistleblower who wrote a report criticising Lloyds Bank’s handling of a scandal at HBOS has rebuked the FCA for not investigating, the Financial Times reports. Former Lloyds staffer Sally Masterton wrote to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey last year, asking him to look into the conduct of Lloyds senior managers towards her. In 2014, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com