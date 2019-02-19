Legal ombudsman chair to head FCA consumer panel

Wanda Goldwag

Current chair of the Office of Legal Complaints Wanda Goldwag has been named as the new chair of the Financial Services Consumer Panel.

The independent statutory body – which represents consumer views and reports to the FCA – has been chaired by Sue Lewis since 2013.

Goldwag will take up the position from 1 March and serve a three-year period.

Former Royal Bank of Scotland legal director Mark Chidley has stood as interim chair since December.

Commenting on her appointment, Goldwag says: ‘The panel plays a significant part in ensuring the FCA meets its objectives – and particularly to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers – and I’m looking forward to meeting regularly with the chair and chief executive of the FCA to promote consumer interests.”

In addition to her role as chair of the legal ombudsman, Goldwag is currently the interim chair at executive body Leasehold Advisory Service, which she expects to hold until mid-2020.

She is also a director at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.