Legal ombudsman chair to head FCA consumer panel

By
      Wanda Goldwag

Current chair of the Office of Legal Complaints Wanda Goldwag has been named as the new chair of the Financial Services Consumer Panel.

The independent statutory body – which represents consumer views and reports to the FCA – has been chaired by Sue Lewis since 2013.

Goldwag will take up the position from 1 March and serve a three-year period.

Former Royal Bank of Scotland legal director Mark Chidley has stood as interim chair since December.

Commenting on her appointment, Goldwag says: ‘The panel plays a significant part in ensuring the FCA meets its objectives – and particularly to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers – and I’m looking forward to meeting regularly with the chair and chief executive of the FCA to promote consumer interests.”

FCA advice panel chair Askew on cutting the FSCS’s ‘thousand-piece pie’

In addition to her role as chair of the legal ombudsman, Goldwag is currently the interim chair at executive body Leasehold Advisory Service, which she expects to hold until mid-2020.

She is also a director at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

1

Tony Wickenden: Are clients subject to loan charge tax in April?

HMRC is clamping down on remuneration schemes designed to avoid income tax and National Insurance You may have seen a bit in the financial news lately on the loan charge tax to be levied on payments received by employees through disguised remuneration schemes used to avoid income tax and National Insurance contributions. Those involved will […]

Fire-Blaze-700.jpg
3

FCA draws blank on phoenixing estimates

The FCA has drawn a blank on providing an estimate of the level of so-called “phoenixing” by financial advice firms. Phoenixing is the term used to describe the practice where directors of advice firms with impending complaints wind the firm down, so do not pay out on the claims, which then have to be handled […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. D H 19th February 2019 at 2:03 pm

    “The panel plays a significant part in ensuring the FCA meets its objectives – and particularly to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers”

    Good luck with that one …it (FCA) hasn’t do so thus far ! I think “ensuring” is a bit optimistic ?

    “I’m looking forward to meeting regularly with the chair and chief executive of the FCA to promote consumer interests.”

    Are you bringing the tea & biscuits, I here he (CE) is partial to a nice cup of Earl “Iamnotlistening” Grey, and a packet of chocolate coated “iwilldowhatilike” digestives.

